Multiple traffic fatalities

There has been a number of traffic fatalities in the wider region this week.

On November 22, at 7:20 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with emergency medical services (EMS), Conmee Volunteer Fire Service and the Oliver Paipoonge Volunteer Fire Service responded to a serious motor vehicle collision involving a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) and pickup truck on Highway 17 at Oikonen Road, south of the Highway 102 Junction (Sistonen’s Corner).

The highway remains closed in both directions at this location while the OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team and OPP Collision Re-Constructionists continue the investigation. The closure is expected to continue for most of the night. The alternate route of Highway 102 to Highway 11-17 remains open.

The OPP will provide additional media updates as they become available.

Do not call the OPP for road closure information. For real-time road closure information please visit the following link Ontario 511 (511on.ca) .

On November 25, at approximately 9 a.m, officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Kenora Detachment, along with Kenora Fire Service and Northwest Emergency Medical Services responded to a collision between three commercial motor vehicles (CMV) on Highway 17A between Beryl Winder Road and Highway 596.

As a result, two drivers of separate CMV’s were pronounced deceased at the scene.

A third driver of a CMV, remained at the scene, reporting only minor injuries.

Highway 17A was closed for several hours while the North West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) Team is assisting with the investigation and encourages anyone with pertinent information to contact the Kenora OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or leave an anonymous online tip at www.tipshelp.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Do not call the OPP for road closure information. For real-time road closure information please visit the following link Ontario 511 (511on.ca) .