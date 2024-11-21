Multiple border crossings cut hours, none in Ontario

The Canadian Border Services Agency announced a round of changes Monday that affect 35 border crossings in Canada, including 12 in Manitoba.

However, the border crossing at Boissevain will remain open to travellers 24 hours, seven days a week and is not affected by Monday’s announcement of changes to several ports of entry in Manitoba.

The Boissevain crossing was left untouched and remains a place where travellers can cross around-the-clock, with commercial vehicles still bound between Monday to Friday, except holidays, from the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The announcement of changed hours comes as the border agency looks to reorganize, CBSA stated in a press release Monday.

“Today’s announcement, determined in collaboration with the United States, will enhance overall security for both countries,” wrote the CBSA.

“It will allow the CBSA to use its resources more efficiently by deploying officers at busier ports of entry.”

The Westman crossings in Cartwright, Coulter, Goodlands and Lena were affected in Monday’s announcement.

The changes will take effect starting 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2025, along with all other affected crossings in Canada.

According to the CBSA, the changes helped align Canada and the United States. This will help with border operations.

“The U.S. is also adjusting service hours at many of its ports of entry. This alignment will … allow both countries to return inadmissible travellers and goods to the other country, which is more difficult when one side of the border is closed while the other remains open.”

The CBSA said the majority of ports that saw hours affected had low demand, and another crossing nearby.

By putting officers at busier ports, it will help the Canadian border process goods and travellers, and manage enforcement.

“Almost all of these ports of entry are processing an average of two or less cars or commercial trucks per hour during the hours that will no longer be in operation, and travellers have an alternative border crossing option within a 100-kilometre radius,” the agency wrote in Monday’s press release.

“These adjustments are based on an analysis of operational pressures, peak periods and services required at the ports of entry, to minimize the impacts on border communities.”

A list of new crossing times for affected Westman border crossings starting Jan. 6 is below: