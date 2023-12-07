Multiple arrests made for outstanding warrants

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – Seven individuals have been arrested on outstanding warrants in the Fort Frances area as a result of local initiative to reduce the amount of wanted individuals.

On December 5, 2023, the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and Treaty Three Police (T3P) concluded the local initiative with a focus in the Town of Fort Frances and surrounding areas, which resulted in seven arrests, with one individual held in custody for bail. The local initiative focused on individuals with arrest warrants related to outstanding charges ranging from violent offences to drug, property, and bail violations.

The local initiative was performed with high-priority focus on public safety, the Rainy River District OPP CSCU and T3P designed the safe apprehension of individuals who are currently wanted and residing in communities across district.

The primary goal for the OPP is to ensure the continued safety and security of the citizens, of not only North West Region, but Ontario, this local initiative directly correlates with the OPP’s vision of Safe Communities…A Secure Ontario.

OFFICER CHARGED

(THUNDER BAY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) has laid charges against a member of the Thunder Bay Police Service.

In late 2021, the Ministry of the Attorney General requested that the OPP investigate allegations of misconduct by members of the Thunder Bay Police. That review led to an investigation by the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

The investigation focused on incidents which took place in August 2014, October 2016 and November 2020.

The officer has been charged under the Criminal Code with: Assault – two counts; Breach of trust by a public officer; Obstruct justice.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on January 9, 2024.

The OPP CIB investigation is ongoing.

RIDE

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one person with impaired operation.

On November 30, 2023, shortly after 12:00 p.m., members of the Rainy River District OPP Detachment were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) check on Highway 600 within the Chapple Township. A vehicle entered the RIDE check and through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Rainy River District OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 34-year-old Wanipigow Manitoba man, has been arrested and charged with: Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs; Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus); Have Care or Control of a Vehicle or Boat with Cannabis Readily Available; Having liquor in open container in unauthorized place.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on January 15, 2023.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

BOMB THREATS

(ORILLIA, ON) – An individual believed to be responsible for bomb threats across much of Ontario in early November has been arrested in Morocco.

On November 1, 2023, multiple schools and other public facilities received threatening messages, indicating that bombs had been placed at their locations. The threats also included a demand for money in exchange for details about the alleged explosives. No actual explosives were ever found.

Belgian police have now arrested an individual in Morocco in connection with a series of bomb threats against schools in Belgium earlier this week.

The investigation in this province, by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Criminal Investigation Branch, has given investigators strong reason to believe the individual from Morocco was also responsible for the threats and major disruption here in Ontario.

The Criminal Investigation Branch, working with the OPP Cybercrime Investigations Team, continues to investigate and will be working closely with Belgian police.

We cannot speculate when or if the individual will face charges in Canada.

DEATH INVESTIGATION

(DRYDEN, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) North West Region Crime Unit is investigating a death in the City of Dryden.

On December 6, 2023, just after 12:00 a.m., members of the Dryden OPP Detachment and Emergency Medical Services responded to a residence on Duke Street where one individual was located deceased.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto to confirm the identity of the victim and cause of death.

Investigators do not believe there is an imminent threat to public safety.

The investigation by the OPP North West Region Crime Unit, Regional Support Team, and OPP Forensic Identification Services is continuing under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with information should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

ARSON CHARGES

(DRYDEN, ON) – Members of the Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Dryden Fire Service responded to a call for service for an apartment fire.

On December 4th, 2023, at approximately 11:40 p.m., on First Street, in Dryden, ON, members of the Dryden OPP and members of the Dryden Fire Service received a call from an individual in a local apartment building. The individual advised there was a possible fire as smoke could be seen and fire alarms could be heard coming from the adjacent unit. Members of the Dryden OPP were first on scene and quickly began evacuating the residents in the apartment building.

Dryden Fire Service attended the residence and located two fires in the unit. It was determined that both fires were intentionally set by the resident of the apartment unit.

As a result of the investigation, a 34-year-old Dryden woman was arrested and charged with: Adult Arson – Damage to Property.

The accused was held for bail court and released on conditions on December 5th, 2023.

On December 5th, 2023, at approximately 7:00 p.m., members of the Dryden OPP received another call regarding the same apartment unit that was set on fire the previous day. This time, the complainant indicated it sounded like someone was breaking in to the unit via a partially broken window, and then proceeded to destroy additional property in the apartment.

Officers arrived on scene and located the same individual in the apartment destroying the property.

As a result, she was arrested and charged with: Adult Failure to comply with undertaking X 2; Adult Break, Enter a place – commit indictable offence.

The accused has been held and will appear in Kenora Bail court.

SHOPLIFTER

On December 4, 2023 at approximately 3:30 p.m. members were advised of a shoplifter at a local business in the City of Dryden.

As a result of the investigation, a 47-year old Dryden resident has been and arrested and charged with: One count of theft under $5000.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on January 8, 2024.

If you have any information about suspected criminal activity, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through https://ontariocrimstroppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.