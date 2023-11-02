Multiple arrests anticipated in youth crime spree

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – An evening crime spree has ended with one youth in custody and two other suspects identified.

On the evening of October 28, 2023, members of the Fort Frances Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a break-and-enter in the northeast section of town. Two more break-and-enters and a stolen vehicle were reported shortly after the first event. All these crimes are believed to have been committed by the same youths.

The OPP deployed additional resources to the area including Scenes of Crime Officers to collect evidence. As a result of the investigation a 13-year-old was located with some of the stolen property and taken into custody. Two other accomplices have been identified as the investigation continues.

The names of all youths are being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Several charges are expected to be laid once the investigation is complete.

The police encourage everyone in the area to check their property and security cameras and report anything suspicious to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

BOMB THREATS

Schools In Northern Ontario Targeted, No Evidence Of Actual Devices

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating multiple bomb threats across Northern Ontario. As of press time, neither the Rainy River District School Board nor The Northwest Catholic District School Board had been impacted by threats.

The threats targeted multiple schools under multiple other school boards across North East and North West Regions, demanding payment. Many of the boards impacted are around the Timmins area, including the Northeast Catholic District School Board and the District School Board Ontario North East.

As a precaution the majority of the targeted schools have been closed while the investigation continues. Parents are encouraged to contact their schools or school boards for more information. In additional to local officers, the OPP Cyber Investigation Team is engaged.

The public is always encouraged to report any suspicious activity that could be a risk to public safety.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

WILDLIFE CRASHES

(Fort Frances, ON) – The Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have responded to numerous collisions in the past several weeks involving motor vehicles versus a deer.

No injuries were reported at any of the scenes.

The Rainy River District OPP is reminding drivers of the following tips to help reduce the chances of hitting a deer:

Be especially attentive from sunset to midnight and during the hours shortly before and after sunrise. These are the highest risk times for deer-vehicle collisions.

Drive with caution when moving through areas known to have a large deer population. Remember – deer seldom run alone. If you see one deer, others may be nearby.

When driving at night, use high beam headlights when there is no oncoming traffic. The high beams will better illuminate the eyes of deer on or near the roadway.

Slow down and blow your horn with one long blast to frighten the deer away.

Slow down. The slower you go; the more time you have to react should you encounter a deer.

Brake firmly when you notice a deer in or near your path but stay in your lane. Many serious crashes occur when drivers swerve to avoid a deer and hit another vehicle or lose control of their cars.

Always wear your seat belt. Most people injured in deer-vehicle crashes were not wearing their seat belt.

Do not rely on devices such as deer whistles, deer fences and reflectors to deter deer.

The OPP has recovered a number of stolen items, they believe are related to a group of youths. They’re asking the public to check properties and security footage, and report anything suspicious. – OPP photo

CHILD ABUSER CHARGED

(WABASEEMOONG FIRST NATION, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), in partnership with the Treaty Three Police Service, has arrested and charged one individual following a two-year investigation into a serious assault in Wabaseemong First Nation.

On November 21, 2021, members of the Treaty Three Police Service attended Wabaseemoong First Nation to investigate injuries suffered by a five-year-old female.

Following the initial investigation, the OPP Major Case Investigation Team and OPP Forensic Identification Services were assigned to collaborate with the Treaty Three Police, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

On October 27, 2023, a 53 year old Wabaseemoong First Nation woman was arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with: Aggravated assault; Criminal negligence causing bodily harm; Fail to Provide Necessaries of life – child; and Abandoning a Child.

At the time of the incident, the accused was employed by Wabaseemoong Child and Family Services.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on November 23, 2023.

IMPAIRED DRIVERS

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – Two separate impaired driving incidents overnight made for a busy shift for Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers in Fort Frances.

On October 28, 2023, just before midnight, an OPP Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) check in the Agamiing Drive area of Fort Frances detected a driver who had been consuming alcohol. Roadside testing determined the driver was impaired and an arrest was made. The Driver was transported to the Fort Frances Detachment where additional breath testing was completed by an officer with specialized training in alcohol and drug driving impairment.

At roughly the same time, a public complaint was received that a vehicle in the 2nd Street East area of Fort Frances was stopped at an intersection with a non-responsive driver at the wheel. Officers attended the scene and found the driver was impaired by drug consumption. An arrest was made, and this driver was transported to the Fort Frances Detachment for a drug recognition evaluation.

The OPP’s expert confirmed after testing that both drivers were impaired and appropriate charges were laid.

A 36-year-old Emo man, is charged criminally with one count of impaired operation (alcohol) and one count of operation over 80 milligrams alcohol. The accused was released by police and is scheduled to appear in the Fort Frances Ontario Court of Justice on November 20, 2023, to answer to the charge.

A 34-year-old Fort Frances man, is charged criminally with one count of impaired operation (drugs). The accused was additionally charged with driving without a licence. The accused was released by police and is scheduled to appear in the Fort Frances Ontario Court of Justice on November 27, 2023, to answer to the criminal charge.

Both drivers had 90-day administrative suspensions issued and both vehicles were impounded for seven days.

Road safety is a priority for the OPP and impaired driving remains one of the leading causes for driving related fatalities in the province. Drug Recognition Experts and Qualified Intoxilyzer Technicians have specialized training to identify and investigate all types of impairment. They work in conjunction with officers on the road to make driving safer for everyone. The public can play their part by calling 911 immediately if they suspect someone is driving impaired.

SNOWMOBILE CHARGES

(SIOUX LOOKOUT, ON) – On October 29, 2023, at approximately 2:30 a.m., members of the Sioux Lookout Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) located a snowmobile stuck in mud on the shore of Pelican Lake.

Officers located the operator and determined they were impaired by alcohol. The operator was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Sioux Lookout OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 20-year-old Sioux Lookout man has been arrested and charged with: Operation While Impaired – alcohol and drugs; Operation While Impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus); Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle; Drive Motorized Snow Vehicle While Licence Suspended and Fail to Wear Proper Helmet.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sioux Lookout on December 12th, 2023.

A 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) was issued.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads, trails and waterways through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.