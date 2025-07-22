Multiple arrests and charges laid in drug trafficking investigation

(THUNDER BAY, ON) – The Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) has arrested and charged multiple people in connection with drug trafficking.

The arrests were the result of a four-week investigation into the trafficking of illegal drugs and substances in northwestern Ontario. With assistance from the North West Region OPP Canine Unit, OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau and the Thunder Bay Police Service, seized the following items with approximate quantities:

Two kilograms of suspected cocaine

250 grams of suspected fentanyl

Hundreds of hydromorphone tablets

A quantity of suspected LSD powder

12 pounds of illicit cannabis

Other items associated to drug trafficking.

A 29-year-old male of Mississauga, Ont., has been charged with the following offences contrary to the Criminal Code (CC) and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA):

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on a later date.

A 40-year-old female of Thunder Bay, has been charged with possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000, contrary to the CC.

A 25-year-old female of Thunder Bay, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking opioids (excluding heroin), contrary to the CDSA.

The accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay at a later date.

Anyone with any information about the possession, manufacturing or trafficking of illicit drugs should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.