Multi-vehicle collision claims two young lives

A motor vehicle collision on Friday morning ended in tragedy for an area family.

Members of the Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on April 21, 2023 on Highway 17 east of the City of Dryden.

Officers along with emergency services were dispatched to the motor vehicle collision involving three motor vehicles at approximately 10:50 a.m. Four occupants from the same motor vehicle were transported to hospital by EMS. Despite life saving efforts, two young occupants from the same motor vehicle were pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Highway 17 opened fully on April 22, 2023 at approximately 7:00 a.m. The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management Team and members of the Dryden OPP continue to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

A GoFundMe account has been launched to assist the family after their loss. To donate, go to www.gofundme.com/f/callie-and-evan-joseph.