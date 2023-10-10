MS Bike Raises $4.3M and Counting in Support of Canadians Living with Multiple Sclerosis

Funds Raised During the Four-Month Cycling Event Series to Go Toward MS Research and Programs by MS Canada.

After a successful MS Bike season, MS Canada is pleased to share that it has raised $4.3 million and counting. Fundraising efforts were ongoing until September 30th, and the organization predicts the total will reach $4.6 million after the closing count.

“Every year we are impressed by the way the MS Bike community shows up, and this year was no exception,” said Nicole Sullivan, Director of Community Fundraising at MS Canada. “We are deeply grateful to each and every person who rode, cheered, and donated over the last four months and made the 2023 MS Bike season a success. Every participant brings our cause to the forefront of their community, helping us spread awareness about MS and ways to get involved and help.”

Each spring and summer for the past 34 years, MS Bike has brought together thousands of Canadians looking to support the multiple sclerosis (MS) community, while taking on a fully supported, vibrant and energizing ride. This year over 3,100 participants came together to raise awareness and funds for MS. Locations for the 10 confirmed MS Bike events for 2024 are available now – each providing a unique experience filled with activities, impact speeches and a supportive community fostering friendships that will last a lifetime. To date, MS Bike events have raised $135 million dollars, a figure that will rise once the final count from 2023 is confirmed.

“I had no idea that after I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis almost 18 years ago, I would be where I am today,” said Melanie Bennett, MS Bike participant and ambassador. “As I often do when I speak at MS Bike events, I want to say thank you to everyone who participated this year. Without this funding, there would be no dollars for research, and without that research I might not be able to walk right now, let alone run or ride a bike,” said Bennett.

Funds raised through MS Canada’s MS Bike event series support Canadians living with MS across the country by offering various programs and services, such as the MS Knowledge Network, peer support groups, and more. Funds also support groundbreaking research projects investigating the causes, treatments, and pathways to cures – working towards a world free of MS.