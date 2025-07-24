Mosquitoes in York Region test positive for West Nile virus

York Region Public Health monitors West Nile virus activity by setting mosquito traps and testing for West Nile Virus. One mosquito trap in the City of Vaughan at Weston Road and Rutherford Road has tested positive for West Nile virus. This is the first positive mosquito trap reported in York Region this summer.West Nile virus is an infection that can be spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. To protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites and West Nile virus, follow these simple steps: Get rid of mosquito-friendly areas at home. Clean up standing water from your property where mosquitos can breed, for example in bird baths, flowerpots, swimming pool covers and clogged eavestroughs. Ensure window screens on your home are tight-fitting and in good repair. Cover up while outside. Use insect repellent containing DEET or icaridin – check label directions for use. Wear light-coloured protective clothing, including pants and long-sleeved shirts. As part of York Region’s 2025 West Nile virus Control Plan, York Region Public Health educates residents on self-protection, investigates human cases and monitors mosquitoes for West Nile virus. York Region Public Health uses larvicides in catch basins to control mosquito breeding along Regional and municipal roads and other stagnant public water sources, including roadside ditches. Watch the Fight the Bite video to learn more about symptoms and how to protect yourself from West Nile virus. For more information on West Nile virus, please contact York Region Health Connection at 1-800-361-5653 or TTY 1-866-512-6228 or visit york.ca/WestNile