More than one kilogram of methamphetamine and other drugs seized in Thunder Bay

(THUNDER BAY, ON) – One individual from British Columbia is facing several charges under the Criminal Code (CC) and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) following a drug trafficking investigation in Thunder Bay.

In May 2025, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-led Provincial Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team (PGNG) and the OPP Provincial Operations Intelligence Bureau (POIB) began an intelligence-led investigation into the alleged trafficking of drugs in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities.

On Tuesday, August 26, 2025, search warrants were executed at a hotel, two businesses and one vehicle in Thunder Bay by members from the OPP PGNG, the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) and the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS). Assistance was provided by OPP North West Region Community Street Crime Units, including Thunder Bay and Marathon OPP detachments.

The following items with approximate quantities were seized as a result of the search warrants:

1 kg suspected methamphetamine

260 g suspected fentanyl

40 g suspected cocaine

7 g suspected crack cocaine

$6,500 in Canadian currency

Prohibited weapon (mace)

Cell phones

Digital scales

The estimated street value of the drugs seized is more than $120,000.

As a result of the investigation, a 29-year-old female of Surrey, British Columbia, was charged with the following offences:

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, s. 88 CC

Possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000, s. 354(1)(a) CC

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine, section 5(2) CDSA

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine, s. 5(2) CDSA – two counts

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl, s. 5(2) CDSA

Trafficking – methamphetamine, s. 5(1) CDSA

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on Friday, October 10, 2025.

Anyone with any information about illegal firearms or the possession, manufacturing or trafficking of illicit drugs should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

The OPP would like to thank the TBPS, NAPS and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for their support of the PGNG program.

PGNG MANDATE

The OPP-led PGNG is dedicated to disrupting criminal street gang activity through intelligence-led, multijurisdictional drug trafficking investigations and reducing the number of illegal firearms in the province of Ontario. The PGNG is comprised of members from 20 police services in both Ontario and Quebec as well as the RCMP.