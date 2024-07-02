More than 60% of Manitoba allied health workers seriously considered quitting in last year, report shows

More than 60% of allied health care workers surveyed in a newly released report say they have seriously considered quitting their jobs in the last year, while almost 50% say morale on the job has gotten “much worse” in the last five years.

The Manitoba Association of Health Care Professionals (MAHCP) a union that represents thousands of allied health care workers in Manitoba including rural paramedics, laboratory technologists, mental health and addictions counsellors, and respiratory therapists, released results from the latest union survey this week.

According to the report, 65% of allied health-care workers surveyed have “seriously considered” quitting their jobs in the last year.

Among those who said they had seriously considering quitting their jobs, the majority of respondents said it was because of current workloads and due to “work stress affecting my wellbeing.”

Among those surveyed, the most pressing issue was increased workload, as 61% of respondents said that was at the top of the list of issues affecting the workplace, while 55% of respondents said their workload had “greatly increased,” and another 35% said it had “somewhat increased” in the last five years.

When asked what workers thought was the main reasons for increased workloads, a total of 73% said it was due to the fact that the “volume of work has grown but number of staff have stayed the same.”

MAHCP president Jason Linklater said during a recent interview that although he sees the current NDP government taking steps to try and improve health care since taking office last fall, he said until there are changes at Shared Health, he does not have much hope that things will improve for the allied health care workers they represent.

“We are still in the same situation and having the same issues and that is not changing, so it’s like throwing good money at bad, because Shared Health has not executed on a plan to improve cultural change and to increase hiring, and to do all the things that we need to do to get back to executing on the government’s intention to fix the health care system,” Linklater said.

“And we continue to see huge rural vacancies.”

In an email, Shared Health addressed the results of the report, and said they are committed to improving the working environment for allied health care workers.

“We recognize the importance of changing and improving the culture of working in health care and ensuring that all front-line workers, including MAHCP members, are listened to and valued in the workplace,” Shared Health said.

“The retention of health care workers is one of the most important issues when it comes to stabilizing our health care system. We know that changing the culture within health care is going to be difficult and take time, but we are committed to ensuring anyone working within the health care system feels valued and heard.

“Improving staff wellness and reducing burnout is an area of focus for leadership throughout the health system with various efforts underway to address these challenges.”