More than 1 kg of cocaine seized in Thunder Bay

(THUNDER BAY, ON) – One individual from Hamilton is facing several charges under the Criminal Code (CC) and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) following a drug trafficking investigation in Thunder Bay.

In September 2025, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-led Provincial Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team (PGNG) began an intelligence-led investigation into the alleged trafficking of drugs in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities.

On Thursday, September 18, 2025, search warrants were executed at a hotel, business and on a vehicle in Thunder Bay. PGNG investigators were supported by the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) Emergency Tactical Unit, the OPP North West Region Intelligence Unit, Thunder Bay OPP Community Street Crime Unit and Thunder Bay OPP Detachment members.

The following items with approximate quantities were seized:

1.2 kg suspected cocaine

20 g suspected crack cocaine

$84,000 in Canadian currency

Prohibited weapon (conducted energy weapon)

Cell phones

The estimated street value of the drugs seized is more than $120,000.

As a result of the investigation, a 42-year-old male of Hamilton, Ontairo, has been charged with the following offences:

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, s. 88 CC

Possession of a prohibited device contrary to prohibition order, s. 117.01(1) CC – three counts

Possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000, s. 354(1)(a) CC

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine, s. 5(2) CDSA

The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

Anyone with any information about illegal firearms or the possession, manufacturing or trafficking of illicit drugs should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

The PGNG in North West Region consists of members from the OPP, the TBPS and the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service, with support from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

PGNG MANDATE

The OPP-led PGNG is dedicated to disrupting criminal street gang activity through intelligence-led, multijurisdictional drug trafficking investigations and reducing the number of illegal firearms in the province of Ontario. The PGNG is comprised of members from 20 police services in both Ontario and Quebec as well as the RCMP.