More rural libraries expected to offer internet

One in three Northerners who don’t have access to the internet at home go to a local library to stay connected, the province said this week.

The statistic from a survey of 6,500 respondents was cited by Ontario’s Culture ministry as it pledged $660,000 for First Nation and rural libraries so they can provide free internet service to patrons.

A $78,000 increase in the amount will ensure that 30 additional rural libraries can also offer the service, the ministry said in a news release.

“In addition to borrowing books and other reading materials, Ontarians rely on their local public library to receive online tutoring and homework assistance, access job training resources, learn or improve their language skills and build and maintain social connections,” the ministry said.

According to a backgrounder, the province has since 2018 provided libraries with more than $4.3 million for internet services.

“Public libraries are essential access points for high-speed internet, particularly in small, rural, and First Nations communities, where subscription costs are high and at-home service is limited or unavailable,” Ontario Library Association executive director Michelle Arbuckle said in the ministry’s news release.