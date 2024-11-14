More regional bus routes the better: group

Any expansion of Ontario Northland’s rural bus service through Northwestern Ontario should include a secondary bus route for highways 11 and 17, says the regional municipal association.

In a letter last month to Ontario Northland Transportation Commission chair Alan Spacek, the association says doing so would “increase efficiency and reliability on this main transportation corridor.”

“Additionally, we strongly encourage (the commission) and the provincial government to expand motor coach services to include north to south routes to connect those communities (such as Red Lake, Ear Falls, Sioux Lookout, among others) to highways 11 and 17,” Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association president Wendy Landry wrote in the Oct. 10 letter.

“These additions would greatly enhance transportation connection within our region,” added Landry, who is also Shuniah’s mayor.

In May of 2020, Ontario Northland began offering bus service between Thunder Bay and Winnipeg, with two return trips per week, following Greyhound Canada’s pullout from the region.

Ontario Northland bus service was later expanded to include Thunder Bay to White River. Greyhound pulled out of Canada in 2021.

Thunder Bay-based Kasper Transportation also provides regular bus service in the Thunder Bay district.