More anti-Indigenous health care discrimination in the Northwest: study

KENORA — A new study has found Indigenous people in Thunder Bay and Kenora report higher rates of discrimination in the health care system than those in southern Ontario.

The data was compiled by Octavia Wong, a Toronto-based researcher. It noted that, among Indigenous respondents, 39 per cent and 37 per cent in Thunder Bay and Kenora respectively reported anti-Indigenous discrimination when accessing health care. People were asked whether they had “been treated unfairly (e.g. treated differently, kept waiting) by a health professional (e.g. doctor, nurse, etc.) because you are Indigenous.”

The study’s Ontario average, which also included respondents in Toronto and London, was just over 32 per cent.

“It’s something that needs to be addressed, if it’s so widespread across the cities, and it’s something that the government should be looking into,” Wong said.

“Because we all have a right to health care access, we all have a right to fair treatment when we go into those systems.”

The data came from Our Health Counts, an Ontario community-based research initiative that aims to document the heath care experiences of Indigenous people living in urban settings. Kenora and Thunder Bay are two of its program sites.

“Indigenous peoples are commonly excluded, unidentifiable or under-represented in health information systems — especially when they live in cities,” the organization’s website says. A media release about the study added that “data is collected using comprehensive community-driven health surveys and all data is owned and governed by Indigenous research partners.”

Province-wide, those who were aged 45 to 54 reported the highest rate of discrimination at 33.6 per cent. People who were 55 to 64 said they faced unfair treatment at a 28.6 per cent rate.

The study also found 17.5 per cent of respondents in Thunder Bay and 10.5 per cent in Kenora reported prescription opioid usage “without a prescription or out of keeping with the prescription” within the last 12 months. The average of all five cites was 15.8 per cent.

Self-reported rates of diabetes among Indigenous people in the five cities was 11.3 per cent —1.6 times higher than the general adult population in Ontario, the research found. That, the report said, “is in part due to a lack of access to upstream health supports and traditional foods.”

“Since (Indigenous) populations are much younger than the general Ontario population and less likely to have access to health services to diagnose diabetes, this prevalence difference is concerning,” the report stated.

In Kenora and Thunder Bay the prevalence of self-reported diabetes (based on the diagnosis coming from a health care provider) was much lower: 4.5 per cent in Kenora and 8.2 per cent in Thunder Bay.

That’s a stark contrast to a recent report from The Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority, which doesn’t include the city of Kenora but does cover 33 remote and non-remote First Nations across Northwestern Ontario. According to their data 14 per cent of the population in communities it serves has a diabetes diagnosis.

In Kenora, Melissa Calder, the chief operating officer at Waasegiizhig Nanaandawe’iyewigamig, an Indigenous-led health care organization, said the diabetes findings are “interesting.”

“We spend a lot of time targeting these areas, and so we do a lot of health promotion activities that focuses on healthy eating and diets and things like that,” she said.

“We provide wraparound services for the clients that identify as struggling with diabetes, and so I think that that could be one of our positive outcomes from that work that we’ve been doing.”

Wong said, overall, the research helps in “putting a face to the numbers.”

“Putting a face to the reasons why we’re doing these things is incredibly important.”