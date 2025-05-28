Moose hide campaign seeks to end violence against women and children

On Thursday, May 22, 2025, a number of community members gathered to speak out against the abuse of women and children as part of the Moose Hide Campaign.

“The Moose Hide Campaign began as a BC-born Indigenous-led grassroots movement to engage men and boys in ending violence towards women and children,” the movement’s website says.

“It has since grown into a nationwide movement of Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians from local communities, First Nations, governments, schools, colleges/universities, police forces and many other organizations – all committed to taking action to end this violence.”

The Moose Hide pin is a square of tanned moose hide typically fastened to a piece of clothing to signify the wearer’s commitment to honour, respect and protect women and children in their life, as well as to work together to end violence against women and children, and all those along the gender continuum, according to the official campaign.

The event in Fort Frances was organized by Constable Kristina Bombay of the Fort Frances OPP detachment as well as organizers from Agency One, and Grand Council Treaty Three.

The event featured a traditional opening with the Brokenhorn Drum group which is a drum that is played by a group of local young men.

Rainy River First Nations chief Marcel Horton spoke to those assembled for the Moose Hide Campaign at the Point on May 22, 2025. Marcel recounted his experience of being a victim of the 60s Scoop and childhood abuse, and how living with the land has helped him and others learn to cope. – Allan Bradbury photo

The opening prayer was offered by elder Gary Councillor.

Bombay says she was inspired to host a local event around the Moose Hide Campaign and made a post about it on social media looking for partners.

“Well, I initially made a social media post out to anybody who wanted to partner up to do the Moose Hide Day campaign, which is a super important event, it means a lot to me,” Bombay said.

“So I made the social media post, and then Agency One reached out. Lorraine Hill is the CEO of that and Grand Council Treaty Three, Mackenzie Archie reached out as well. So we collaborated and came up with this event, and we wanted it to be traditionally based with Brokenhorn Drum the jingle dress dancers for the healing song, and we wanted some really important speakers to acknowledge the day as well.”

Speakers at the event included OPP Staff Sgt. Matt LeBlanc, Treaty Three Police Staff Sgt. James Broughton, Rainy River First Nations chief Marcel Horton and Darcy Kavanaugh who runs the Gentle Men program at the United Native Friendship Centre in Fort Frances.

“The Moose Hike Campaign is not just a symbolic gesture, it’s a powerful commitment to ending gender based violence,” LeBLanc said.

“Wearing the moose hide pin signifies our pledge of honour, respect and protection for the women and children in our lives. It is a visible reminder of our duty to foster safe environments where everyone can live free from fear and harm. As police officers, we stand witness firsthand to the devastating impact of violence on families and communities, we see the pain, the trauma and the long, lasting effects that ripple through the generations. The Moose Hide campaign provides us with an opportunity to take a stand and to be proactive in our efforts to prevent violence and to support those that have been affected.”

Broughton followed LeBlanc saying the campaign calls on men to fight for justice for those facing violence.

“The Moose Hide Campaign is about truth, it’s about courage, it’s about standing up, especially as men, as leaders and as protectors, and saying that violence against women and children has no place in our homes or in our communities,” Broughton said.

“The moose hide campaign stands for something that we in policing and in our communities must take seriously ending violence against women and children. It’s a call for action, for reflection and for change. It’s a reminder that real safety is not just in the absence of crime, it’s in the presence of justice, trust and respect in our relationships, our homes and our institutions.”

Chief Marcel Horton discussed how he was a survivor of the 60s scoop and how the abuse he suffered as a child led to his own abuse of alcohol. He spoke about how being on the land has helped him and many others to cope with the trauma that they have been through.

Darcy Kavanaugh spoke about how men often try to take away women’s voices, he discussed how old laws disenfranchised indigenous women and took their voices away, removing them from leadership positions they were allowed to hold under their own cultures.

The event was capped with jingle dress dancers Cheyanne Vandermeer, Frankie-Jo Smith and Khloe Taylor dancing to a healing song and encouraging everyone in attendance to join them in dancing around the drum.