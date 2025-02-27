Monthly ‘cafe’ designed to help those with dementia

A new program to help rural residents near Thunder Bay cope with the health impacts of aging is expected to be available for at least a year.

The Rural Dementia Cafe, which was unveiled on Tuesday by the Kakabeka Falls branch of the NorWest Community Health Centre, is to be open once a month.

“We believe it will be a successful program, because we have an aging population,” program co-ordinator Elaine Peters said.

Peters said organizers pursued the concept after receiving feedback at local health fairs that such a service was needed.

“It’s something unique for Kakabeka Falls,” Peters said.

The program was developed under a partnership between the health centre, Lakehead University’s Centre for Education and Research on Aging and Health, and the Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay.

The project “is a proactive step toward improving the quality of life for those affected by dementia (and) a testament to how multi-sector partnerships can foster meaningful change inside the community,” a news release said.

At the cafes, people suffering from memory loss and their caregivers can participate in social events, like crafts, as well as interact with representatives from related health services, Peters said.

“We know from studies that social isolation can cause a person’s health to deteriorate,” she said.

The cafes, which are free, are to take place at Kakabeka’s Rural 60 Plus Active Living Centre on Pineview Road. The next one is set for March 28 at 1-3 p.m.

Peters said the cafes will need volunteers. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer for the program can call the NorWest Community Health Centre at 807-473-5528.