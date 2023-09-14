MnDOT installs Road Weather Information Systems in northern Minnesota

St. Paul, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation recently added new Road Weather Information Systems at 10 locations in northern Minnesota to collect data that will help support agency maintenance decisions. The information, which includes camera images, is also sent to the National Weather Service and MnDOT’s 511 traveler information system. MnDOT now has 163 RWIS sites throughout the state.

The new RWIS locations are:

Northwest Minnesota

Highway 1 near Warren (MP 11.5)

Highway 2 near Solway (MP 99.7)

Highway 11 near Karlstad (MP 37.7)

Northeast Minnesota

Highway 1 near Stony River (MP 309.9)

Interstate 35 near Moose Lake (MP 216)

Highway 53 near Piedmont Avenue, Duluth (MP 2.7)

Highway 61 near Grand Marais (Milepost 110.8)

Highway 61 near Schroeder (MP 78.9)

Central Minnesota

Highway 169 near Princeton (MP 176.9)

Highway 371 near Nisswa (MP 46.2)

Construction on the new RWIS sites took place during the summer. Three current RWIS sites were also upgraded during this work. Those locations are Highway 61 near Grand Portage, Highway 38 near Marcell and Highway 171 near St. Vincent.

Each RWIS site is an environmental sensor station used to collect weather data, such as temperatures, wind speed, pavement conditions and visibility. RWIS sites also offer camera views of the highway. The information is accessible on MnDOT’s 511 traveler information website and mobile apps.

This recent RWIS project cost $1.5 million and the con- tractor was Design Electric.