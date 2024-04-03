MnDOT announces 2024 state construction projects

Summer travel season is almost here, and road construction is an inevitable part of any great road trip.
Travellers should prepare to slow down for construction work zones as road projects begin to ramp up across Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced today. The agency has nearly 200 road construction projects this season that will help maintain and improve Minnesota’s roads, bridges and transportation infrastructure; improve safety and mobility; and support jobs that will be worked on statewide.
The 2024 construction season includes 193 planned road and bridge projects, plus 54 projects that will improve airports, water ports, railroad crossings and transit infrastructure.
“Drivers throughout Minnesota can expect to see more work zones, more orange cones, more closed lanes, and more people working along the road wearing their high-visibility gear,” said Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger. “We need everyone on the road to work together to keep our crews, and yourselves, safe in work zones. When we all slow down and obey work zone speed limits, set aside our cell phones and other distractions, plan ahead and remain patient, we become safer together as we share the limited space inside work zones.”
More information about safe driving around construction work zones can be found here.
Significant projects this year include:
- Reconstructing Highway 220 north of East Grand Forks with pavement and culvert replacements to improve drainage and the driving surface.
- A three-year project to improve the 11th Street underpass in Moorhead will involve constructing two underpasses under BNSF rail lines, sidewalk and other improvements.
- Two new roundabouts will be constructed during a two-year complete streets project on Highways 59 and 108 in Pelican Rapids, which will also improve a shared-use path, sidewalk and city utilities.
- Replacing and repairing bridges on Interstate 494 between Edina and Richfield continues for the second year of a four-year project that also includes reconfiguring the I-35W/I-494 interchange, building a pedestrian bridge, adding E-ZPass lanes, and constructing noise walls. Other major projects in the Twin Cities Metro area include pavement improvements on I-94 between Oakdale and Lakeland and Highway 36 between Roseville and Little Canada, and the start of a three-year project to repair the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis.
- Completing bridge work on I-35 between the Twin Cities and Duluth and resurface pavement near Hinckley, and the Atkinson bridge over Carlton County Road 61 will be repaired. Roadwork will also continue on I-35 in Duluth.
- Completing the I-35 Faribault project will include ramp, bridge and pavement improvements.
- Crews will begin a three-year project to improve the I-90/Highway 52 interchange southeast of Rochester which involves replacing the I-90 bridges, constructing a new ramp/bridge over Highway 52 and other improvements.
- Resurfacing the Hwy 25 bridge over the Mississippi River in Monticello, including drainage and sidewalk updates.
Know before you go. Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at www.511mn.org or get the free 511mn smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.