MnDOT announces 2024 state construction projects

Summer travel season is almost here, and road construction is an inevitable part of any great road trip.

Travellers should prepare to slow down for construction work zones as road projects begin to ramp up across Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced today. The agency has nearly 200 road construction projects this season that will help maintain and improve Minnesota’s roads, bridges and transportation infrastructure; improve safety and mobility; and support jobs that will be worked on statewide.

The 2024 construction season includes 193 planned road and bridge projects, plus 54 projects that will improve airports, water ports, railroad crossings and transit infrastructure.

“Drivers throughout Minnesota can expect to see more work zones, more orange cones, more closed lanes, and more people working along the road wearing their high-visibility gear,” said Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger. “We need everyone on the road to work together to keep our crews, and yourselves, safe in work zones. When we all slow down and obey work zone speed limits, set aside our cell phones and other distractions, plan ahead and remain patient, we become safer together as we share the limited space inside work zones.”

Significant projects this year include:

Know before you go. Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at www.511mn.org or get the free 511mn smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.