MLA pushes to end Daylight Savings Time in Manitoba

This month, while Manitobans were bumping their clocks forward for another daylight savings time (DST) ritual, Springfield-Ritchot MLA Ron Schuler was presenting to the Legislature a few reasons why this tradition should be eliminated once and for all.

According to Schuler, DST is a biannual habit that is both pointless and disruptive. If his amendment is passed, Schuler suggests that the last time change could take place one year from now.

“Manitobans are tired of losing an hour of sleep and gaining nothing in return,” says Schuler. “In fact, research clearly shows that time changes increase the risk of heart attacks, strokes, workplace accidents, and lost productivity. It’s time to stop changing the clocks and leave this outdated practice in the past.”

Schuler was influenced to act when he was lobbied by a group of Springfield farmers looking to see an end to local DST observance. Not unlike young children, he says, farm animals are highly dependent on routine. Anything that throws it off makes life more difficult for their caregivers too.

Manitoba is primed and ready to make such a move, Schuler says, since legislation was already passed years ago which enables a quick change away from DST when and if other jurisdictions, such as the U.S., make the first move.

“So basically, it’s ready to go as soon as everybody else goes,” Schuler says. “British Columbia has the same kind of legislation, and I think Ontario does too.”

Schuler’s recently proposal would remove the current legislative barrier requiring someone else to initiate. Instead Manitoba would gain the ability to lead in this new direction.

He also recommends a move to officially adopt standard time, making summer clock hours permanent.

About 60 countries worldwide currently practice DST.

In 1966, most of the province of Saskatchewan stopped observing DST, as well as parts of western Quebec, Ontario, and British Columbia. In the U.S., two states do not participate: Arizona and Hawaii.

According to Schuler, the current American president has talked openly about changing the practice nationwide, although nothing concrete has yet to materialize from it.

Schuler’s DST amendment is scheduled for open debate at second reading in the coming weeks. If it passes with a majority vote, it will proceed to committee for further discussion. Should it gain any traction, it will then go back to Legislature for a third and final reading.

Still, Schuler’s not holding his breath. He says he’s not the first to introduce this amendment in recent years. It’s an issue that comes and goes.

At some point and time, though, he believes the time will be right for lasting change to happen.

The only reason this private member’s bill is being considered as part of the legislative agenda right now, he says, is because it doesn’t require any budgetary funds to enact.

The Official Time Amendment Act is the legislation that governs DST in Manitoba. According to Schuler, its history is nebulous at best.

“Nobody seems to be able to nail down who brought it in and why. We just all do it because we’ve always done it.”

Research turns up all kinds of possibilities as to why DST exists. Perhaps the most plausible is the suggestion that it was first adopted by countries involved in World War I as a means to shift daylight hours to increase production for wartime efforts.

Why it continues in so many countries over 100 years later is anyone’s guess.

To help bring about change, Schuler encourages residents to send emails to the premier of Manitoba encouraging the practice to be ended. He also invites people to copy him in these email threads.