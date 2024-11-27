Ministry of Immigration Introduces new regulations for international students and educational institutions

According to a media release from the Ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Canada’s new regulations on international students will “strengthen the integrity and quality of our temporary resident programs.” Moreover, the federal Ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship will be introducing “consequences” for Designated Learning Institutes. Additionally, this could lead to a suspension of these institutes receiving international students for up to a year if they “fail to submit compliance reports.”

One of these new regulations in the release is limiting the number of hours a student can work outside of the classroom.

“[These] new regulations impacting the International Student Program have now taken effect, including the change to the number of hours international students may work off campus,” states the release. “With this change, eligible students can now work up to 24 hours per week off campus while their classes are in session.”

This is to “balance between providing work opportunities and helping students stay focused on their education.”

“By fixing the off-campus work limit to 24 hours per week, we’re striking the right balance between providing work opportunities and helping students stay focused on their education,” stated Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship in the release. “We also expect institutions to support our efforts to preserve the integrity of the International Student Program.”

Moreover, for a student to qualify for working off-campus, they must study for a period of at least six months.

“To work off campus without a work permit, international students must be studying full-time in a post-secondary academic, vocational or professional training program, or a vocational training program at the secondary level offered in Quebec, that lasts at least six months and leads to a degree, diploma or certificate,” states the release. Adding, “International students who are eligible to work off campus may work full-time during breaks in their academic calendar, such as the summer break between school years or the winter break between semesters.”

Another of these regulations is the introduction of “consequences” for learning institutions that cannot or do not “submit compliance reports or verify acceptance letters.”

The release reads, “There will now be consequences for Designated Learning Institutions that fail to submit compliance reports or verify acceptance letters. With this change, a Designated Learning Institute could be suspended from welcoming new international students for up to a year for failing to provide the required information.”

The submission of compliance reports will happen twice yearly.

“Twice a year, designated learning institutions are expected to submit a report,” reads the release.

This report will supposedly “Indicate whether each study permit holder associated with [a] school has remained enrolled,” reads the release. “Students who are no longer enrolled can be investigated and face enforcement action, as they may be breaking their study permit conditions.”

“International students should have a positive, successful experience in Canada, and the important changes made today will help with that,” stated Miller.