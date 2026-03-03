Mine plan given streamlined route

The Kinross Gold Corporation’s Great Bear Project near Red Lake will be reviewed under Ontario’s “one project, one process” framework.

Mines Minister Stephen Lecce announced the designation last week. The streamlined process allows Ontario’s Ministry of Energy and Mines to act as a single point of contact to co-ordinate all necessary provincial approvals and Indigenous consultation.

The Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association (NOMA) applauded the designation and calls the project’s advancement a significant step forward for responsible resource development in the Northwest.

NOMA president Rick Dumas says the process framework modernizes Ontario’s permitting and approvals system by improving co-ordination and reducing delays. He says this is critical in moving major resource projects from assessment to construction and into economic reality.

“Mining remains a cornerstone of the regional economy, supporting municipal sustainability, job creation, local procurement and supply chain growth,” Dumas told The Chronicle-Journal.

“Developments such as Great Bear bring direct and indirect economic benefits to host communities like Red Lake and strengthen the broader economic outlook for the Northwest.”

Dumas added that the progression of Kinross Gold’s Great Bear Project under the framework is an important step in unlocking Northwestern Ontario’s critical minerals and mining potential.

“Streamlining approvals while upholding strong environmental oversight and Indigenous consultation will be key to moving responsible projects forward,” he said.

Red Lake Mayor Fred Mota says mining is important to his community.

“It is the backbone of our economy and our way of life,” Mota said. “The Great Bear Project represents the next generation of mining opportunity in our region, bringing jobs, investment, and long-term stability for families and local businesses.”

Mota added that the one project, one process framework helps provide the certainty needed to move projects forward while maintaining the partnerships and environmental responsibility the communities expect.