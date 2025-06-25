Milestone anniversary celebrated by United Church

The United Church of Canada celebrates its 100th anniversary this year (1925-2025).

There was a celebration to honour the United Churches of Canada on June 8, 2025. The celebration was held at Knox United in Emo. The approximately 130 that attended were blessed with a wonderful, heart touching service. Retired Reverend Barb Miller officiated the service, Pat Clysdale-Cornell shared the leadership service.

The Knox United Church from Fort Frances, along with members of other United Churches, provide the music. The music and songs chosen were perfect for the celebration.

A church member from Atikokan, Fort Frances, Devlin, Emo, Nester Falls, and Rainy River churches lit the Christ Candle.

Members from United Churches across the district came together for the lighting of the Christ candle. From left to right, Joyce Meyers, Judy Eluik, Reverend Barb Miller, Ellen Anderson, Sarah Lloyd, Anne Mailloux and Trudy Badiuk. – Robin McCormick photo A 100th anniversary celebration of the United Church of Canada was held in Emo on June 8, 2025, and was attended by United Church members from across the Rainy River District. – Robin McCormick photo

The Bible readings and songs chosen for Sunday’s celebration beautifully fit the occasion. One could feel the enjoyment and pride throughout the service.

Following the service a delicious luncheon was enjoyed by all.

The Centennial Committee, Music and Worship Leadership and Congressional Reps all worked exceptionally hard to make this service pay tribute to the 100th anniversary of the United Church of Canada.

There was a special acknowledgement made by Joyce Meyers. Joyce presented Kathy Bodnar with a card and touching words as she thanked Kathy for spearheading this celebration and being able to make all the pieces of the celebration fit perfectly together to make this a memorable celebration for all those attending.