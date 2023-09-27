Mildred Allan celebrates 100th birthday!

Mildred Allan turned 100 years old on September 23; she was born in 1923.

This special event certainly didn’t go unnoticed as family members joined together from near and far to share memories, laughs, maybe a sentimental moment of the good days that have gone by. Cake was enjoyed by many. The tribute to Mildred was held in the hospital sunroom.

Mildred has been a resident of Emo, long term care for a little more than a year. Prior to that she lived for 30 plus years in the Golden Age Manor.

Mildred is the sixth of seven daughters, born to Collin and Maggie (Cuthbertson) Heward and the second to celebrate her 100th birthday. Another sister Lucile passed away about four weeks short of her 100th birthday. Other sisters were Colleen Allan, Alverne Hoey, Edith Marsh, Erma Heward and Gwen Westover.

Home to celebrate with her were was daughter Joan Jasper of Quesnel BC, Doreen Jouliquer of Kenora, along with daughter Bonnie and husband Paul Olson of Emo.

Mildred Allan, left, is joined by her sister Gwen Westover, at her 100th birthday party

Also there to celebrate was granddaughters Sandy (Steve) Hagar from Kenora, Marnie(Mike) Redford, and great granddaughters Rylee and Raelle, along with her sister Gwen and nieces, Cheryl Bragg, Glenna Morand, Kay Nickle, Brenda Boettcher, and Lucille MacDonald.

Mildred’s children are all in their 70’s now. She has seven grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 23 great great grandchildren. Sadly one granddaughter has passed away. Her family shared with me that “it’s all about family” to Mildred and it always has been. Bonnie (Mildred’s daughter) shared that she made the best apple pie, which Lucille (Mildred’s niece) added, “That’s a tough one for me because my Mom (Colleen, Mildred’s sister) made some pretty awesome apple pie too.”

It was also shared with me that she make the best ever gumdrop loaf. Mildred will always be remembered for her daily baking in the farm. It was a sin if you didn’t have cake or cookies at coffee break if someone dropped in.

Mildred ended her birthday celebration with pizza and birthday cake, which are two of her favourite things.

The entire district sends Mildred all the best for her 100th birthday and a thank you for the many lives you have made a lasting and joyous impression on!