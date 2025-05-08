Migrant workers a focus as NFU marks International Workers Day

The National Farmers Union (NFU) commemorated this year’s International Workers Day by calling for stronger protection for agricultural workers.

International Workers Day (May Day) has always had a connection with agriculture, with the event that sparked it being at a factory in Chicago that was building industrial farm equipment.

In 1886, a group of workers from Chicago’s McCormick Reaper Works chose to put down their tools, thus going on strike in a bid to improve working conditions. That sparked an international movement of 300,000 workers that pushed for an eight-hour workday.

In turn, that major event led to the institutionalization of May 1 as International Workers’ Day.

NFU member Hannen Sabean told The Observer that many agricultural employees have used May Day to fight for better working conditions and other improvements.

“Farm workers have been excluded from a lot of key labour legislation passed; it does vary from province to province, but in some cases, like even now in Ontario, there’s no minimum wage for farm workers. A lot of key health and safety legislation, like full unionization rights [are excluded],” said Sabean.

There have been plenty of examples, including in 1924 when British harvesters were brought to Canada to work in the fields. They organized a march from Toronto to Ottawa to protest false promises of fair wages and treatment.

“Another example would be beet and tobacco workers in 1935 who rallied on May Day in Alberta to protest their wages. So, it has been a day that agricultural workers have used to protest their working conditions,” said Sabean.

Much has changed since the 1930s regarding working conditions and the issues that agricultural employees face, but many of the “classic demands” such as wages, working conditions, health and safety have stayed the same, added Sabean.

A major talking point for this year’s event is working rights for migrant workers, a workforce upon which Canada depends. They face a unique set of issues as opposed to regular workers.

“I would say that now that Canada has a large migrant workforce, having open work permits has been a new issue with even further disadvantages,” said Sabean.

Many of these workers are on closed work permits, so if they come to Canada under that program, they cannot leave the original employer.

“So, if you’re facing bad conditions or something like that, you don’t have any opportunities to seek other employment opportunities. You have to stay with that employer.”

The NFU points to a few modern protests that have echoed concern for those issues. In 2006, a group of Canadian cities joined the “A Day Without Immigrants” May Day protests to demand status for 11 million undocumented U.S. workers.

In 2016, on the 50th anniversary of Canada’s Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program (SAWP), Justicia for Migrant Workers organized a march from Leamington, Ontario to Ottawa to protest working conditions and demand status for migrant workers.

Legal status is a newer issue for agricultural employees, and puts them in a precarious position since they face the potential threat of deportation if they speak out, said Sabean.

“Farm workers who are migrant workers pay into services that resident employees do, but they don’t have access to them, and they’re under the threat of deportation if they speak out against their working conditions.”

The NFU stresses that migrant workers deserve open work permits and to be afforded the same rights as all Canadian citizens.

“Farm workers and farmers are the backbone of Canada’s food system, and as we envision food sovereignty and a resilient food system during a period of tariff threats, we must ensure this vision includes safe, valued work – and the extension of basic labour rights – for those growing the food we all eat.”