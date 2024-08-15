Métis podcaster giving a voice to underrepresented communities

Métis journalist Matthew Harrison is giving a voice to underrepresented communities through his podcast From the Heart of Canada.

Harrison’s in-depth journalistic approach is part of the Winnipeg-based community television and radio broadcaster U Multicultural’s expanding audio and radio platforms.

U Multicultural, which presents U Radio, is a non-profit media platform which showcases Canada’s diverse heritage through the voices of all Canadians and the many different cultures weaved throughout the country.

Media training is also offered for individuals interested in becoming part of the industry.

“U Multicultural is dedicated to amplifying diverse voices and telling stories that reflect the rich tapestry of cultures within Canada,” said Taya Rtichsheva, executive director at U Multicultural. “Our mission is to create an inclusive media landscape where all communities especially those often underrepresented, have a platform to share their experiences and perspectives.”

Harrison has been writing articles with the multimedia company for the past year. He pitched the idea to the editorial team about launching a podcast that would cover similar topics.

“I’ve never done anything in radio before,” Harrison said. “So, I suggest this and so the approach I’ve really taken is, what are the kind of conversations that I enjoy having and what are the kind of things I enjoy learning about that are connected to Winnipeg, that are connected to Manitoba or Canada whether it’s historically, culturally, (or) socially.”

Using this criteria Harrison has found that many of the stories have led him to Indigenous topics.

“I think conversations with people with First Nations like authors and politicians, Indigenous authors and politicians, I think that’s going to make, if I’m being honest, I’d say probably like 50 per cent of the whole of what I want to talk about through this podcast,” he said.

To date Harrison has aired four podcasts including Unpacking Trumpism, The Battle to Reclaim Indigeneity, Wînipêk With Niigaan Sinclair and Growing up Indigenous in a Small Community.

Harrison explained how Canada is currently a “contemporary society” that revolves around Indigenous issues, history and Canada’s history with Indigenous people.

“Our present history with how we allow, how too often people carry prejudices that they were taught and that they were raised around in, say the ‘80s or the ‘90s, I still see a lot of that today and I know that First Nations people experience that first-hand still today,” he said.

Harrison, 29, said he finds guests for his podcast organically simply through his own curiosity about various issues he is learning about at school. He is currently attending the University of Winnipeg majoring in history with a minor in psychology.

“There’s a lot of times we’ll either have a lecture or we’ll be reading a book or an article and that will really spark an idea that ends up leading to an article,” he said, adding a lot of his study incorporates larger research papers that deal with complicated issues.

Through his writing and now podcasting he can take “somewhat complicated issues and just breaking it down and making it palatable.”

His innate ability to create content that relates to so many, is one of the key reasons the editorial team at U Multicultural jumped on the idea for From the Heart of Canada.

“Matthew is a talented writer and journalist known for his deep connection to the stories he tells,” said Rtichsheva. “His podcasts, particularly From the Heart of Canada, reflect his commitment to exploring and amplifying the voices of local communities across Canada. “Matthew’s style is thoughtful and reflective, often diving into complex social and civic issues with a focus on Indigenous communities, politics, and the nuances of Canadian life.”

Rtichseva also said Harrison has a natural ability to engage his audience, weaving narratives that are both informative and emotionally resonant.

“While rooted in local stories, the podcast bridges the gap between local and national themes, making it relevant to listeners across Canada,” she added. “This balance allows the podcast to resonate with a broad audience while maintaining its unique regional flavor.

“The podcast offers a unique lens by presenting stories from a Manitoba reporter’s point of view, yet it connects these local narratives to broader national issues.”

Through his research, interviews, and reporting, Harrison said he is learning about cultures and people while also learning about himself.

“As much as I’m learning about other cultures and other people, and as much as I’m learning about the city, I’m still learning about my own culture and I’m still learning about my place in the city and I think ultimately or not even just the city, about our province, in our country,” he said.

Recently one of his teachers asked in class “what does it mean to be Canadian?”

Harrison hopes through his work with the podcast he will have the opportunity to explore the answer to the question.

“I think there’s about 40 million different answers to that and I want to hear as many of those as possible,” he said.

From the Heart of Canada is available on U Multicultural’s website and audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Shoutcast, and U Multicultural’s YouTube Channel.