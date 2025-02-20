Measles count rises to 53 in Grand Erie region

An additional five measles cases have been reported in the Grand Erie Public Health region as of Wednesday, bringing the confirmed total to 53 cases.

The outbreak is largely concentrated in Norfolk County, with one case in Brant County, according to Sarah Titmus, the health unit’s program director.

Nearly all of the cases of the extremely contagious airborne virus are part of a “high risk” group of unvaccinated or undervaccinated individuals, Titmus told the board of health Wednesday morning.

Children have been hit hardest, representing 45 of the cases.

The health unit continues case and contact management, is informing higher-risk communities on how to prevent further spread and has scheduled several community vaccination clinics in priority areas.

So far, 35 people have booked appointments for the Feb. 20 clinic taking place between 2 to 7 p.m. at GEPH’s Simcoe office (185 Robinson St.), Titmus said.

There’s another clinic scheduled for Feb. 24 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Vittoria Community Centre (35 Oakes Blvd.).

People may have been exposed to the virus at 34 locations across Norfolk, Brant and Oxford counties, Brantford and Newmarket, including schools, hospitals and restaurants, according to an ongoing list posted on the health unit’s website.

Anyone who believes they’ve been exposed is asked to monitor for symptoms — like a fever, runny nose, rash, and red, watery eyes — for 21 days.

To see the list of exposure locations or to book an appointment at the vaccination clinic, visit bchu.org/measles or hnhu.org/measles.