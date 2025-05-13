Measles Case Confirmed in Thunder Bay District

Thunder Bay District Health Unit is reporting a lab-confirmed case of measles. The individual acquired the infection through international travel and is now recovering at home.

The public health investigation is unfolding. At this time, TBDHU is following up directly with known contacts, with a focus on those at higher risk. The risk to the general public is low.

TBDHU is advising people of the following potential for exposure to measles:

Sunday May 4, 2025:

Air Canada flight AC1195 – Toronto to Thunder Bay – 9:40 pm – 11:00 pm

Thunder Bay International Airport (YQT) terminal building 11:00 pm – 1:30 am

Follow up is underway with additional exposure locations, notably with health care settings. More information will be provided publicly as needed.

TBDHU advises anyone who may have been exposed to the measles virus on the flight above to follow the instructions below.

1. Check your vaccination record to ensure you are protected from measles

People born before 1970 are considered immune, as measles was widely circulating at that time. In addition, these individuals may have received measles vaccine at some point.

Anyone born in 1970 or later should check their vaccination record to ensure they are protected from measles. They require two doses of a measles vaccine to be considered protected. Those unsure of their vaccination status are asked to contact their healthcare provider by phone or e-mail.

2. Monitor for symptoms until May 25, 2025

Symptoms can include: fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes small spots with white centres that appear inside the mouth a red blotchy rash appears on the face then spreads down the body (normally appears 3 to 7 days after symptoms begin).

Individuals should monitor for symptoms even if they are vaccinated against measles.

If symptoms develop, individuals should seek medical care and testing and should largely stay home until the results are back. Call ahead to clinics so precautionary measures can be taken.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that can spread easily to others through the air. Routine infant and childhood vaccination is usually given at 12 months and between four to six years of age. The vaccine is very effective against measles, even if the vaccine was received many years ago. Anyone who has not had two doses of a measles vaccine, for example, the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine or has not had measles in the past is at risk of infection.

Many Ontarians are eligible for free measles vaccination, including school-aged children who need to catch up on their routine vaccinations. These appointments can be booked with their primary healthcare provider or by attending a TBDHU community clinic – visit www.tbdhu.com/vaxclinics to book an appointment.

More information is available on the TBDHU measles webpage, http://www.tbdhu.com/measles.