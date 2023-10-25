McTavish haunted Woods set to spook, scare and delight all ages

Weechi-it-it-te-win Family Services (WFS) is hosting its third annual “McTavish Haunted Woods” event with two nights this year due to the tremendous success of the event last year, which saw well over 1,300 people attend.

The Haunted Woods will be held at WFS Family Healing Program, at 71 McTavish Road in LaVallee Township on October 26 and 27 from 4-10 p.m. A light meal will be provided.

The main haunted trail will have a “Soft Scare” from 4 to 6:30 p.m. The “Hard Scare” features staff and student volunteers roaming the trail in scary costumes ans will run from 7 to 10 p.m. This event is free and meant for frightful fun for the entire family and is open to everyone in the area. This year, WFS will also have a separate trail for the younger children who may be too scared to walk the main trail with the scare actors jumping out from unexpected places. WFS Executive Director Laurie Rose believes these types of family fun events are important in bringing families together.

McTavish Woods is getting a little spooky! Weechi-it-te-win Family Services is holding its popular event over two nights, to allow for more attendees. There’s also a variety of scare levels, from a soft scare to hard scare, and a fun trail for young kids.

“I’m very proud of the innovative family-friendly community events we have been promoting. These fun events engage families in positive activities. We have been holding numerous events and activities that involve children, their parents, caregivers, grandparents, aunties and uncles. Last year we had over 1,300 attendees, the feedback was overwhelmingly positive!” she said.

Everyone came out and had a wonderful time together. The staff has once again been working hard to bring everyone another successful evening of fun with family and friends enjoying laughter and frights. Weechi-it-it- te-win added the second night to alleviate the vast vehicle traffic and long lines they experienced last year. They are also asking that people looking to attend to register for a time slot on their website at www.weechi.ca/events/mctavish– haunted-woods.

Donations of non perishable food items will be collected for the local food bank. It’s suggested to dress accordingly as it looks like the weather may be damp and cool. Rubber boots might be needed if it rains all week and the day of the events. People can show up if not registered but it is preferred if those attending pre register.