Markham ranks 5th among Canada’s top takeout cities, right behind Vancouver

As takeout becomes a bigger part of everyday life in Canada, new research reveals where you can find the best pizza, burgers and wings.

And guess what?

Markham has ranked in the top five cities for takeout in the entire country, coming in just behind fourth-place Vancouver.

Thanks to delivery apps like UberEats, Canadians can now enjoy their favourite meals with just a few taps, and Markham’s food scene shines in this space. Recent research by Spincasino.ca analyzed availability and affordability to reveal the top cities for takeout in Canada.

Markham’s diverse dining options earned it a top-five ranking, solidifying its reputation as a go-to destination for quality takeout.

The study, which pulled data from Uber Eats, looked at the number of restaurants offering popular takeout items like pizza, burgers and wings, along with the average price of each. Markham scored high for its variety and accessibility, giving residents plenty of delicious choices.

Etobicoke topped the list as the best city for takeout in Canada, followed by Toronto and Scarborough.

Some fun facts from the research: Scarborough took the crown for pizza, with an impressive 447 pizza spots — the most of any city in Canada — with an average price of $14.85.

Toronto leads in both burgers and wings, with 445 burger joints and 422 spots for wings. The average cheeseburger costs $15.07, while wings come in at $14.66.