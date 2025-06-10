Market expansion takes rails at former train station

On Friday, Maryanne LaMarche stepped down from the Station Market at the former CN Train Station in Marina Park, sporting her new walking stick. LaMarche purchased the carved diamond willow walking stick from dozens on display by carver and vendor Rolland Manning, who hoped to catch the eye of the passengers arriving to Thunder Bay from the Victory II cruise ship.

“My experience in the market was absolutely delightful,” said LeMarche, who is visiting the city from Timmins, Ontario. “I picked myself up a wonderful walking stick here from a local artisan and I’m just enjoying visiting the city.”

The Station Market, owned by Sharon and Paul McChristie, has been in operation in a section of the City-owned train station since last December and is home to more than 30 artisans’ works, which are available for purchase.

Sharon McChristie has been a bath and body product maker for 13 years, operating out of Goods and Co.

“I needed a larger space for my business and I was looking for somewhere to expand. When we found this spot, it just took on a whole new business,” McChristie said.

In May, station neighbours Windy Shores Cafe and Kuhl Interiors decided to close their storefronts, which created an opportunity for the McChristies to expand the market. The husband and wife team plan to develop the entire train station into a market with a coffee shop, country fresh food market, artisans, food service, patio, entertainment, and ice cream.

“For us, we’re coffee lovers, we can’t have a market in the marina with no coffee shop,” Sharon said. “You need somewhere to sit and enjoy.”

The pair plan to keep the coffee shop operating and build the rest of the market throughout the historical building.

“For the main floor, we envision a country market. There will be a general store where people can get local fresh eggs, milk, dairy cheese, a roasted chicken, beef or pork, and then a bakery for fresh baked goods,” Sharon said.

“Upstairs we’re envisioning a company like Sleeping Giant Brewery up there and a mix of food (services) such as burgers, pizza, sandwiches or subs.”

Paul added, “To capture this whole thing, we’ll have the seating facing that lake, up front. We’re going to increase the seating as well for the cafe and also include a juice bar there too.”

He says timing is tricky, but they hope to have the entire market completed by October.

“We are working with the City and they’d like us to keep it open and operating while under construction,” he said.

When it is completed, the goal is to house more than 80 local businesses. The Station Market will also host outdoor vendors like Manning and his carvings.

“It would be nice if there was a small shuttle that came from the cruise ship through the marina every 20 minutes or so, and people could stop and get off and jump on, wherever they wanted to,” Manning said. “I think it would be great for the merchants downtown and perhaps that could improve their business.”

Manning was disappointed to watch the ship’s passenger bus drive by and not stop at the Train Station Market and said that it is so important to have some the cruise passengers come through.