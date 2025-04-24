Marathon mayor takes NOMA helm

THUNDER BAY — The new Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association (NOMA) president has, by his reckoning, “had a long apprenticeship” for the top job.

Outgoing eight-year president Wendy Landry announced to the 2025 NOMA conference on Wednesday that Marathon Mayor Rick Dumas will take the helm.

“I’m somewhat excited,” Dumas told Newswatch after the announcement, “but at the same time I’ve been around forever. It’s like I had a long apprenticeship.”

The NOMA conference’s first day also included addresses from provincial NDP Leader Marit Stiles, Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner.

Dumas said he has been asked to run for president more than once over the years, “but I said no because of the time commitment.”

He said the time commitment is no longer problematic as he has retired from non-mayor work.

“I’m really looking forward to the next two years as president of NOMA,” he added.

Dumas, born and raised in Marathon, served as a town councillor from 1991 to 1997 and 2000 to 2006. He ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 1997.

He was elected mayor in 2006 and acclaimed to new terms in 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022.

He has served on NOMA’s board for more than 20 years and was president of the Thunder Bay District Municipal League.

“Mayor Landry had talked to me in regards to her role as president of NOMA, saying that she clearly with her new position at (Confederation College) couldn’t commit the amount of time needed, so she was looking at stepping down,” Dumas said Wednesday.

“We’ve had a good relationship and I’ve never worked against Wendy in regards to the presidency of the association, because over the last eight years she’s served us well as president, but she just finds it’s a time commitment that she can’t give now.

“So with that being said, we chatted about it in early March and I resigned my position as the president of the Thunder Bay District Municipal League knowing that I was going to put my name in for the presidency of NOMA.

“I stepped in, put my name forward, and nobody else submitted their name under the nomination process, so I’ve been acclaimed.”

Dumas said he feels ready for the new role and thinks he “can bring the association to the next level.

“And the next level is to make sure that the government continues to work with us and understand we’re a true advocate lobby group for the 37 municipalities that we represent.”

The conference continues Thursday with a busy agenda that includes former Thunder Bay city manager Norm Gale presenting on strategic planning.