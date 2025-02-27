Manslaughter charge in Pikangikum FN

Charges have been laid in connection with a sudden death that occurred in Pikangikum First Nation in April 2024.

On April 3, 2024, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Pikangikum Police attended a residence in Pikangikum First Nation for a report of a sudden death. Upon arrival, police located a 24-year-old female deceased inside the residence.

Following a lengthy and thorough investigation, A 37-year-old man from Pikangikum First Nation, was charged with the following Criminal Code (CC) and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) offences:

Manslaughter, section 236(b) CC

Administer noxious thing with intent to endanger life or cause bodily harm, section 245(1)(a) CC

Trafficking in Schedule I substance – other drugs, section 5(1) CDSA

The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on Feb. 26, 2025.

The investigation was conducted by the Red Lake OPP Crime Unit under the direction of OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. Assistance was also provided from the OPP North West Region Regional Support Team, the OPP North West Region Major Crime Investigation Team, OPP Forensic Identification Services and the Thunder Bay Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Team.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

A publication ban has been issued and as a result, the OPP will not be able to provide further information.