Manitoba provincial throne speech presents things to come in new year

On November 19, Lieutenant Governor Anita Neville read the 2024 speech from the throne, a document outlining the NDP government’s plans for the coming year.

The event closed with a performance of “O Canada” in Anishinaabemowin by Giinawind Riverbend Community School Abinoojiiyag Nagamog.

This year’s throne speech outlined the many initiatives put into place by the provincial government over the past 12 months.

“Manitoba’s healthcare support workers were the lowest paid in Canada under the previous government, but now they have a fair deal,” read Neville. “Most importantly they can be proud that their province values their work and understands it is their caring hands that hold up our healthcare system.”

In that vein, the government is promising to continue the import of international healthcare providers in order to beef up numbers, especially in rural and northern areas.

As well, they plan to open 100 new hospital beds this coming year, in addition to the 100 that were added in the past year.

Putting money back into the pockets of Manitobans is another priority for the NDP, according to the speech.

While the 14 percent gas tax holiday will soon come to a close, Neville says homeowners and renters will see new tax credits in the coming year. Builders, too, can expect tax breaks when investing in rental housing builds.

“Because of these actions, Manitoba remains one of the few places in Canada where the dream of home ownership is within reach,” Neville read. “And we’ll keep it that way.”

Benefiting almost every household is the NDP’s promise to freeze hydro rates for one year. The introduction of a new affordable energy plan is also intended to help Manitobans save energy while also saving money.

“The cornerstone of our plan is building the next generation of clean energy with 600 new megawatts of wind in partnership with First Nations and the Metis.”

The general cost of living hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“If Manitoba families are forced to tighten their belts just to put food on the table, it’s time to tighten the rules. We will stop anticompetitive contracts that make groceries more expensive.”

The speech went on to laud the province’s efforts to make schools a better place for learning, referencing the new school nutrition program coupled with the recently legislated cellphone ban.

“Policies like these we can all agree on. Now we’ll put in the work to ensure that they can’t be taken away. We’re building schools owned by the people… and we’re keeping schools and community centres open in the evenings and weekends to give kids more opportunities to play.”

School curricula will also see some change in the coming year. Students can expect an updated science curriculum, a focus on Indigenous culture and languages, as well as a dedicated unit on financial literacy to be introduced in Grade Nine.

As local education is being preserved, so is Manitoba’s land. The NDP have increased their goal of protecting seven percent of the province’s land to 30 percent by the year 2030.

Special efforts will be made toward the protection of Lake Winnipeg, too, by creating a stakeholder working group to address these concerns.

Another issue addressed in the speech is the protection of freedom and democracy.

“One of our society’s most important freedoms is freedom of the press. It holds the powerful to account, including government. In an age of so much misinformation and polarization, we can’t afford to let journalism disappear. At the same time, we can’t allow this issue to become politicized.”

In an effort to address this concern, an all-party committee will be established to explore the future of journalism, including the important role that rural and cultural media play.

Furthering their impact on rural communities, the province has reiterated its commitment to allow rural governments the autonomy to decide whether to abstain from joining regional planning groups.

As a final tangible expression of the government’s ideal to give hope to the future, a new mother and child bison statue will soon be erected on the legislative grounds. Here also will be added a new honour for veterans and other Manitoban heroes.