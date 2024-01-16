Manitoba NDP creates position for the safety of Indigenous women

Manitoba’s NDP government has created a position aimed at keeping Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people safe and has appointed a long-time and “passionate” advocate to fill the new appointment.

Manitoba’s Families Minister and Minister Responsible for Gender Equity Nahanni Fontaine announced this week that Cora Morgan has been named special advisor on Indigenous women’s issues, and secretary to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit Peoples and Gender-Based Violence Committee of Cabinet.

According to the province, Morgan, who is Anishinaabe and from the Sagkeeng First Nation, will now lead the development of Manitoba’s MMIWG2S+ provincial strategy, and will work closely with community and MMIWG2S+ families “to keep Indigenous women, girls, and two-spirit Manitobans safe.”

“Cora Morgan will bring her vast expertise and compassion to this role,” Fontaine said in a media release announcing the appointment.

Morgan’s experience includes serving as the First Nations family advocate with the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) and most recently as the executive director of Onashowewin Justice Circle, an organization that provides culturally-based restorative justice practices and services for Indigenous people involved in the criminal justice system.

“Throughout her career, she has been a passionate advocate that supports Indigenous children, youth, women and MMIWG2S+ families,” Fontaine said.

She has also worked as an advocate to bring attention to the issue of birth alerts, and how they for years saw Indigenous children taken from mothers and families at disproportionate rates in Manitoba.

“Her trailblazing leadership was instrumental in raising awareness of Indigenous children’s unethical birth alerts,” Fontaine added.

Morgan said as she takes on the new role, she is also pleased to see a provincial government she believes is taking the issue of MMIWG2S+ and violence against women and girls seriously and is willing to put resources into combating gender-based violence in Manitoba.

“I’m honoured to be part of a government that prioritizes the safety and well-being of Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit Manitobans,” Morgan said.

“I cherish the opportunity to make impactful changes to improve the quality of life for our relatives, and to promote dignity and respect for Indigenous people.”

The position comes as calls continue from Indigenous families and advocates in Winnipeg and across Manitoba for governments to do more to keep Indigenous women and girls safe.

The NDP government, which was sworn into power in October, made pledges during their election campaign earlier this year that women’s and girls’ safety would be a priority for an NDP government.

Calls for action in recent months have also come from First Nations advocacy groups including the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, who said in a media release last month that in the past 12 months in Manitoba, there have been 25 female victims of homicide, and more than 400 women, girls, and Two-Spirited people reported missing.