Manitoba First Nation says it won’t recognize some moose hunting licenses

A northern Manitoba First Nation has taken out newspaper ads warning licensed non-Indigenous moose hunters not to hunt within its traditional territory.

On Sunday, the Pimicikamak Cree Nation (PCN) placed notices in a few papers that say PCN will “not recognize” hunting tags issued for non-Indigenous people for game hunting areas 9A and 10, which both include parts of PCN territory.

The notice also asks that non-Indigenous licensed moose hunters return moose tags for those areas to the provincial government.

In the notice, the community said they “do not provide any consent or permission for use of the license” and claimed use of licenses to hunt moose in those areas violate PCN’s Treaty rights and the Northern Flood Agreement.

On Aug. 26, PCN Chief David Monias requested an injunction from the Court of King’s Bench asking the court to rule that all provincial moose hunting licenses for non-Indigenous people to hunt in PCN territory be revoked.

Court is expected to hear arguments in the case on Nov. 12, but that court date will take place after the fall’s moose hunting season in Manitoba, which runs from Sept. 16 to Oct. 13, meaning PCN may have no legal recourse to deny licensed non-Indigenous hunters from hunting moose in their territory this fall.

