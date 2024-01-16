Managing the assets: Sylvie Lafontaine joins Laurentian University

Sylvie Lafontaine is the new vice-president of finance and administration at Laurentian University. While new to Sudbury, she says she’s experienced a warm welcome and looks forward to helping Laurentian continue its restructuring process.

“This includes human resources, facilities management, security, procurement, IT, equity diversity and inclusion, as well,” Lafontaine said of her duties. It is a very broad portfolio that includes maintenance and physical infrastructure and planning for the future.”

Lafontaine said she almost feels this wide assortment of responsibilities was made for her.

“There is a need for revitalizing and renewal. It is the aspect of having a campus master plan and includes capital projects.”

Lafontaine’s office includes whiteboards already scribed with messaging and reminders. She acknowledges some of the direction will come from the new president, Lynn Wells, who arrives this spring.

“I have not met Dr. Wells yet. This is certainly something I am looking forward to.”

Lafontaine is also new to the community. Coming from the Outaouais and more specifically Gatineau, Que., Lafontaine has held – and earned – many positions that have cumulatively prepared her for her current role.

“I was at EY (Ernst & Young) in Montreal … a great training ground for a financial auditor. Next was the Royal Bank during their acquisition of Royal Trust. There was then a governance experience and understanding the controls and who does what within an organization.

“I work towards successful outcomes. Transformation is in my DNA,” she said, laughing.

Add Canada Post, Ottawa U, a stint in government services and Lafontaine could tackle any job well.

“I really don’t know anyone here … not a soul – yet,” she said. “There are great opportunities. My first visit this summer on campus during the recruitment, I was so impressed with the lakes and beautiful scenery. Driving up Ramsey Lake Road is extraordinary.”

From her corner office in the Parker Tower, she has a 180-degree view of the larger landscape. Rearranging the desks and work surfaces to admire outwards is perhaps an expression of her viewpoint towards management and interaction.

“There has been a very warm welcome. I have a hard-working, solid, team. We are 12 managers in total. You can’t do this kind of work on your own.

“We are a mix of new and long-standing employees. We have a whole list of recommendations to follow to really make sure we are on track and successful.”

Does this guide Lafontaine for the next few months or longer?

“We have a clean slate and we have to move forward. There is a first phase. Enrollment is a key part of this. Post-CCAA, what are the assumptions and the right strategy around programming, support systems plus local and international recruitment? It starts still with our vision.”

The CCAA that Lafontaine referred to is the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act. Laurentian sought protection under the CCAA in 2022 as it sought to restructure. The university was heavily in debt and could no longer pay its bills.

In response, Laurentian cut staff and programs and continues to restructure but is in much better financial shape today.

Lafontaine said she is a good listener, is tied to strong leadership, and wants results.

“I want to see quarterly reports. I meet with each team member at least every two weeks. I employ the Start, Stop, Continue model. Transparency is key. Transparency brings accountability. Everybody is better off when we know where we stand.”

There is also the question of succession planning, as staff are hired, arrive, work and retire.

“What differentiates Laurentian from its competitors? A strong foundation in mining and critical minerals is but one. We need to re-energize and re-engage with community to understand the priorities that ensure the best success of the industries here.

“The students want their skills to be marketable. Coop programs work for employability.”

What about life beyond the work day? A former long-distance runner, Lafontaine is looking forward to walking the campus and Rainbow Routes, and even perhaps cross-country skiing.

She already is aware of the Laurentian Greenspace, Kivi Park and the Lake Laurentian Conservation area. Recently, she attended the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce’s annual general meeting and is sure to be invited to many other community events and activities.

