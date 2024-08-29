Man who sustained life-altering injuries from a crash now faces charges

(THUNDER BAY, ON) – The Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges following a serious motor vehicle collision that occurred on January 6, 2024.

On January 6, 2024, at approximately 12:30 p.m., members of the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment along with Fire and emergency medical services (EMS) responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 102 involving a passenger motor vehicle and commercial motor vehicle. The passenger of the passenger motor vehicle was transported to hospital by EMS to be treated for life-altering injuries.

As a result of the investigation, the driver of the passenger motor vehicle, a 20-year-old Fort Frances man has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with: Dangerous Operation Causing Bodily Harm and Impaired Operation Causing Bodily Harm.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on September 26, 2024.