Mail theft case seen in court

Two LaVallee residents linked to widespread mail theft were seen in court this week.

Ann Rousseau and her partner William Rousseau are facing multiple charges in relation to the theft of mail from the Fort Frances Post Office, where Ann Rousseau worked as a contracted cleaner.

Ann was seen in court on May 7. Legal representatives noted that her disclosure has been received and reviewed, and she is awaiting a Crown Pre-Trial (CPT) meeting, which has yet to be scheduled.

Her next court appearance has been scheduled for June 11, 2024.

A CPT is a standard part of the court process. It’s a meeting in which the crown attorney and criminal lawyer meet, typically in the absence of the accused, to discuss aspects of the case. These meetings are done behind closed doors, according to ontariocourts.ca. The meeting’s agenda typically includes discussions of possible resolutions, or whether the case will move ahead to a trial.

Disclosure is a document which outlines the charges, along with evidence and circumstances around the case.

William Rousseau appeared in court on Monday, May 6. His lawyer is currently awaiting the disclosure document. His next appearance has been scheduled for June 24, 2024, to give his attorney time to receive and review the document, and schedule a CPT.

Following a joint investigation by the OPP and Canada Post, Ann Rousseau was charged on December 12, 2023 for: Theft from mail sent by post; Possession of article stolen from mail; Theft over $5000; Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 and Careless storage of a firearm.

William Rousseau was arrested on January 22, 2024, and charged with Possession of article stolen from mail and Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000.

These allegations have yet to be proven by the courts.