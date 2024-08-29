LU welcomes hundreds of international students

THUNDER BAY — Hundreds of international students were in attendance on Wednesday for an orientation held at Lakehead University.

The university said around 400 students would be welcomed on Wednesday, with approximately 700 students in total for the new school year.

Students from around the world have travelled to Thunder Bay to pursue their studies, including from China, Nepal, Mexico, and India.

James Aldridge, Lakehead’s vice-provost, international, described what students can expect during orientation.

“Students who arrive from overseas have all kinds of questions and unique needs compared to our local students. We provide them with a whole host of information about things like their study permits and visas, how to stay safe and healthy and happy while they’re here at Lakehead, and how to be successful.”

The event was held at LU’s Hangar and also featured a campus fair.

“The campus fair is a fantastic chance for them to get to know community service providers, cellphone providers, the local banks, outdoor stores and all kinds of other organizations that help provide support,” Aldridge said.

Aliss Chavarri is originally from Peru and has been a student volunteer at orientation for two years. She wanted to pay it forward to other international students coming to Lakehead University.

“I understand how hard it is for people to come to a new country, so I think that’s why these kinds of events are very important for international students to feel that they have somewhere to go and they have faces they already know.”

Chavarri said she’s happy to answer all sorts of questions for students trying to learn about their new school and city.

“People are always asking me questions about where to buy winter clothing, how to use the bus, how to get to the gym.

“Those kind of questions are the most common. Also, groceries, for example, they don’t know most of the markets.

“And in terms of academics, they don’t know the supports, and that’s why it’s important to have someone from an upper year so they can help guide you to the correct resources.”

Two new students described their gratitude for Lakehead hosting an orientation day to help them settle in: Azad Adhisivan, from India, and Krish Bista, who is from Nepal.

Adhisivan was happy to choose a city that is more calm than his home community.

“There’s not much going on like the hustle and bustle . . . It’s just so free. It’s just so calm. I love Thunder Bay because of that.”

Bista has been staying with family for a couple of weeks while he settles into the city.

“This type of event is very helpful because I get to connect with other students,” he said.

“This type of event is helpful for me because I get to meet with other colleagues, meet with them, and just hang out with other people from different parts of the world, and it just makes me familiar with the culture here.”

Classes officially start at the university on Tuesday, Sept. 3.