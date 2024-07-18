LRCA celebrates 70 years in the region

THUNDER BAY — A flag was raised at city hall on Tuesday to celebrate the Lakehead Region Conservation Authority for being in the community for 70 years.

Tammy Cook, the LRCA’s CAO, explained how the organization started.

“The Lakehead Region Conservation Authority actually began in 1954 as the Neebing Valley Conservation Authority and it really was established in response to flooding on the Neebing River.

“In 1963, we expanded to the Lakehead Region Conservation Authority,” Cook said, adding that then the LRCA included the area now known as Thunder Bay and all the organized townships.

“In 1984 with the construction of the floodway, we finally addressed the flooding on the Neebing River. That floodway stands as a testament today of one of the major accomplishments of the authority.”

With 10 conservation areas that provide access to Lake Superior, the LRCA also provides access to recreation opportunities, said Cook.

“Those are a real gem for the city and our other member municipalities, including all the organized townships around the city. It gives people the opportunity to access nature, enjoy the environment and learn how to protect the environment as well.”

Donna Blunt is the chair of the LRCA and was at the flag-raising representing the Municipality of Shuniah as a councillor.

“They’ve played a big part in protecting the Lakehead watershed and educating people on the importance of protecting the watershed,” Blunt said.

The LRCA is celebrating at its office, 130 Conservation Rd., on Thursday, July 18, from 3 to 8 p.m. with treats, science displays, a kids treasure hunt and more.