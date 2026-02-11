Long-time Naicatchewenin chief honoured by friends and colleagues during retirement party

People who have worked with Wayne Smith throughout his three-decade career all agree on the same thing about him — his ability to lead and teach. The former chief was reminded by friends and colleagues about the significance this impact made during his retirement party last week, held at the Naichatchewenin First Nation Community Centre on Thursday, Feb. 5.

It’s not uncommon for longstanding chiefs to be honoured in a ceremony of some capacity upon retirement. These often typically include feasts, dancing, music and a gifting of a star blanket, an act which represents respect and appreciation for one’s service to their people.

Treaty Three Police Chief Cheryl Gervais, right, presented Smith with a chief of police challenge coin, showing gratitude and respect for his work as chief of Naicatchewenin during Smith’s retirement party held last Thursday, Feb. 5. Gervais remarked on their long-time friendship and years working together to keep the community safe. – Liam Oliver Neilson photo

In the case of Smith’s retirement, a large gathering of friends, family, colleagues and locals of Naicatchewenin showed up for a meal and to offer respect in the Community Centre. A first tribute in this celebration was given by Smith’s successor, Chief Dean Councillor.

“Today isn’t an end, but rather a beginning,” Councillor said.

“Looking around, it’s impressive that each of us here are gathered for the sole purpose of celebrating Wayne’s career and accomplishments over the years.”

Councillor said Smith’s long career of dedication to the community have brought them where they are today. “We have come a long way during his Tenure. There have been steps forward and back, but through it all, he has worked to continue moving Naicatchewenin forward.

“I have been fortunate enough to work alongside him like many others,” Councillor said.

“Whether it be in an employment or a leadership capacity, I’m grateful that opportunity. I’ve known Wayne my whole life, long before we held our various roles. Often times, that’s what it is to be from a small community. It’s having a real understanding of where we come from, along with the memories that come along with it.”

Councillor thanked Smith and congratulated him before wishing him well on the next chapter of his life.

Smith made a difference for many people, offering guidance and insights whenever he could. Treaty Three Police Chief Cheryl Gervais said her role in law enforcement was impacted from Smith right from its start. Lessons he’s taught will remain with her for the rest of her career, she said. “When I reflect on my early days as chief of police, one of the most important lessons I learned came from Wayne.”

“Very early in my role as chief of police, you reminded me that leadership is about connection,” Gervais said.

“Connection to people, connection to our communities and connection to our culture. Those lessons have remained with me and will continue to guide me as I lead our service into the future.”

“Connection is one of my core values as a leader, alongside empowerment and collaboration, and these values are reinforced by those lessons that you have shared with me over the last two years in my role, you consistently demonstrated that leadership rooted in culture and relationships, create strength, trust and safety. Core principles that are important to the communities that we serve.”

Although everyone in the community was affected by Wayne Smith’s leadership, someone who can reflect on it differently from everyone else is Darlene Smith, who was voted into council alongside Wayne in 1991. Having been a close colleague of Wayne his entire career, Darlene said she’s been a firsthand witness to every milestone and accomplishment in his path.

“We always worked in a team approach,” Darlene said. “Wayne educated me so much in many ways, and I’m very grateful he was able to mentor me all these years because it made business so much easier for me.”

“I will and I am missing Wayne at the workplace,” she said. “I know his political career has to come to an end and he has started a new chapter. I wish you, Wayne, the best in your retirement. You deserve well rested and relaxed enjoyment for the days ahead.”