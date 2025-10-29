Long-term care centres calling all little ghosts and goblins this Halloween

Riverside Health is once again inviting trick-or-treaters to bring the Halloween magic to long-term care homes this Friday night.

“For many residents, this annual event is one of the highlights of the year,” Riverside Health said in a press release.

“A joyful opportunity to see the smiles, excitement, and creativity of the community’s youngest members dressed in their Halloween best. The laughter and energy that fill our halls create a festive atmosphere, reminding everyone how meaningful these moments can be.”

Children and their families are welcome to visit Rainycrest Long Term Care Home, Rainy River Health Centre, and Emo Health Centre on Friday, Oct. 31, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.

“Families are encouraged to include our residents in their trick-or-treating plans this year,” Riverside Health said.

“Candy and goodies will be available at each location, and visitors are invited to bring their Halloween spirit, colourful costumes, and plenty of smiles to share.”

Halloween visits are a cherished tradition at long-term care homes across the region and bring a sense of connection, community, and belonging to residents.

“Each year, it brings joy to residents and families alike – a reminder that even the smallest gestures, like a visit, a costume, or a handful of candy, can create moments that last well beyond Halloween night.”