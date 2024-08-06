London film festival honours Victor Garber with its first lifetime achievement award

A London-born actor whose credits span six decades is set to be honoured by a hometown film festival.

Victor Garber is an officer of the Order of Canada and has been nominated for more than a dozen prestigious awards, and, in October, will be the first recipient of the Forest City Film Festival’s lifetime achievement in entertainment award.

“Victor Garber is a true icon of Canadian talent,” said festival founder and executive director, Dorothy Downs. “His contributions to the arts have been extraordinary. We are so proud that he is a Londoner and we’re thrilled to be making him our inaugural recipient of this award.”

The festival’s lifetime achievement in entertainment award celebrates individuals who’ve made “significant contributions to the world of cinema” and have a connection to Southwestern Ontario, according to the release. It said also Garber is “an ideal choice” for the honour because of his deep roots in the region.

Downs called Garber a “triple threat” due to his acting credentials on stage, television and in movies.

During his career, Garber has been cast in major Hollywood films, notably appearing as the naval architect Thomas Andrew in the film Titanic, the movie based on the ocean liner of the same name’s ill-fated voyage across the Atlantic Ocean. Grossing more than $2 billion, the 1997 film was the highest grossing movie of all time until it was surpassed in 2009 by Avatar.

A respected figure in the entertainment industry, Garber’s other notable acting credits include the musical Godspell in which he played Jesus Christ on stage and in film, the 2012 Ben Affleck historical thriller, Argo, and the television series Alias, which starred Jennifer Garner.

Entering its ninth year, the Forest City Film Festival showcases a diverse selection of films from around the world including features, shorts and documentaries. It is scheduled to take place Oct. 19 to 27, with Garber in attendance for three days Oct. 25 to 27 for an award ceremony. He’ll also be taking part in a Q and A for three of his films, but attendees will have to wait to see which three films will be screened.

“We couldn’t be more excited,” Downs said. “He is a gem of a human.”

Downs said tickets will be available for sale starting Aug. 8.

For more information visit: https://fcff.ca.