Local woman arrested on animal abuse charges

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment have arrested and charged an individual following a report of animal abuse.

On August 31, 2023 The Rainy River District OPP received information about a dog being physically harmed by the owner on numerous occasions. The dog was also observed to be left outside tied to a tree in the heat of summer without food or water.

As a result of the investigation, a 23- year-old Fort Frances resident has been arrested and charged with: Cruelty to animals – unnecessary pain, suffering or injury.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on October 16th, 2023.

TRAFFIC OFFENCES

(FORT FRANCES, ON) Over this past Labour Day long weekend, members of the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment worked diligently to increase road safety through targeted enforcement efforts as part of the long weekend. The goal is to reduce high-risk driving behaviours and save lives on OPP-patrolled roads.

Officers conducted patrols and RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) programs throughout the Rainy River District. As a result of the initiative, officers laid more than 100 Provincial Offence Notices for various traffic-related offences.

Officers issued a total of 112 Highway Traffic Act offence notices, one Liquor Licence Act offence notice, four Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act offence notices, and 25 other provincial offence notices. In addition, two suspensions were issued.

The Rainy River District OPP Officers also issued 67 warnings for traffic related incidents.

The OPP would like to remind the public to drive safely and follow the rules of the road at all times.

VEHICLE FIRE

(KENORA, ON) – Members of the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment have arrested and charged one individual with impaired operation following the report of a vehicle on fire.

On August 30, 2023, just after 8:20 p.m., members of the Kenora OPP, Kenora Emergency Medical Services (EMS), City of Kenora Fire and Emergency Services (KFEMS) and the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) responded to the report of a vehicle on fire blocking the bridge at Highway 671 near Drewry Lake.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and was transported to the Kenora OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result a 20-year-old Devlin resident has been arrested and charged with: Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus) and Operation while Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on September 26, 2023, to answer to the above charges.

There were no injuries sustained as a result of the fire and no damage sustained to the bridge.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

ASSAULT OF OFFICERS

(DRYDEN, ON) – Members of the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment have arrested and charged one individual following an incident where three officers were attacked with an edged weapon.

On September 5, 2023, shortly after 8:30 p.m., members of the Dryden OPP Detachment responded to an assault at a residence on Pitt Avenue in the City of Dryden. Upon arrival, three officers were attacked by an individual with an edged weapon.

Two officers were transported to hospital by Emergency Medical Services to be treated for serious but non life-threatening injuries; however, both officers have since been released. A third officer sustained minor injuries and did not require transport to hospital.

As a result, a 30-year-old Dryden resident has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with: Aggravated Assault of Peace Officer – two counts; Assault with a Weapon; Resist Peace Officer – three counts and Public Mischief .

The accused was previously released from custody on a Conditional Sentence Order for an incident that occurred on December 3, 2022, where they were charged with Assault Peace Officer.

The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora at a later date.

MULTIPLE CHARGES

(THUNDER BAY, ON) – An individual from Thunder Bay is facing multiple charges after an alert officer from the Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment located a vehicle on Highway 527 who had appeared to strike a rock cut.

On September 3, 2023, at approximately 7:00 a.m., a member of the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment on patrol of Highway 527, located a vehicle who had appeared to have been involved in a collision with a rock cut on the side of the highway. The driver was located and appeared to be injured.

Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) was dispatched and transported the driver to local area hospital for assessment. The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, a 33-year-old Thunder Bay resident, has been charged with: Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs; Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus); Careless Driving and Driving Motor Vehicle with Open Contained of Liquor.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on October 10, 2023.

The accused received a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day vehicle impoundment.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it. You may also wish to remain anonymous.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(KENORA, ON) – Members of the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment have arrested and charged one individual with impaired operation following a Reduced Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) program.

On September 1, 2023, shortly after 10:00 p.m., members of the Kenora OPP Detachment initiated a R.I.D.E checkpoint on Railway Street in the City of Kenora.

Through the investigation, it was determined that the driver of a motor vehicle had been impaired by alcohol. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to the Kenora OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, an 18-year-old Kenora resident has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with: Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs and Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus).

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on September 28, 2023.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it. You may also wish to remain anonymous.

DRUG CRIMES

(SIOUX LOOKOUT, ON) – Six individuals are facing multiple charges after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Sioux Lookout.

On September 1, 2023, members of the Sioux Lookout – Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment; Sioux Lookout and Dryden Community Street Crime Units (CSCU), and the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and OPP Canine Unit, with assistance from the Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service (NAPS), executed a search warrant at a residence on Wellington Street in Sioux Lookout.

The investigation has resulted in the arrest of six individuals and the seizure of a restricted firearm, and suspected illicit substances including cocaine. Canadian currency and items associated with drug trafficking were also seized.

As a result, two Toronto residents, aged 17 and 19, along with four Sioux Lookout residents, aged 50, 60, 21 and 22, have each been charged under the Criminal Code (CC) and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) with: Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000; Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm; Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm; Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm; Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition; Possession of Prohibited device or ammunition for Dangerous Purpose and Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

The accused parties have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sioux Lookout on the September 6, 2023.

Any person with information regarding the illegal possession and trafficking of drugs should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

DRUG TRAFFICKERS

ATIKOKAN, ON) – A routine traffic stop on Mercury Avenue by members of the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has led to two arrests and multiple charges being laid while in the Town of Atikokan.

On August 30th, 2023 at approximately 3:00 p.m. Rainy River District OPP officers conducted a routine traffic stop on a motor vehicle travelling on Mercury Avenue in Town of Atikokan in the Rainy River District.

During the investigation, a seizure of suspected cocaine, psilocybin (mushrooms) and cannabis was made.

As a result of the investigation, a 24-year-old Atikokan resident has been arrested and charged with: Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine.

A 22-year-old Atikokan resident has been arrested and charged with: Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine; Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available and Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor.

If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/ , where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.