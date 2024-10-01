Local teen receives award, hopes to inspire Indigenous youth across Canada

MATTAGAMI FIRST NATION – A local teen hopes his accomplishments will encourage Indigenous youth across Canada to achieve their fullest potential.

Trentin Thomas, a recent graduate from Mattagami First Nation and valedictorian of Keewaytinook Internet High School, has received the Nishnawbe Aski Nation’s (NAN) Youth Academic Award.

“My motivation to excel academically comes from a deep desire to make a positive difference in my community and inspire others to do the same,” Thomas said.

“Throughout high school, I always pushed myself to give my best effort in everything I did, not only for myself, but for the people who supported me.”

The award recognizes young individuals who not only achieve outstanding academic success but also demonstrate a strong commitment to education and serve as role models for their peers.

With the help of his teacher, Thomas said he applied for the award in June. He found out he won while at a NAN youth gathering in Ottawa.

“I was eating supper when I received the call. I remember being really shocked. I just couldn’t believe that I had won,” he said.

Thomas credits much of his academic success to his mentor, Ian Vaithilingam, who has been his teacher for the past four years.

While most classes are online, there are teachers on-site working with students on their education.

“Ian, he’s a really smart guy with math and science, so he really helped a lot,” Thomas said.

In addition to excelling academically, Thomas has also embraced technology as a tool for creativity and learning. He successfully created a detailed 3D model of Mattagami First Nation.

“I used topographic data from online resources to develop a printable format,” Thomas said.

“I adjusted the model to ensure it printed successfully, fixing some land masses and adding houses to make it more accurate.”

The project took an entire night to print, but Thomas said “it worked out really well.”

“I always wanted a 3D map of my community, and once I heard Ian got a 3D printer, I knew that was one of the projects I wanted to take on,” he said.

Beyond his academic and technological endeavours, Thomas is also a committed youth leader. He co-founded and is chair of the Youth Council in Mattagami First Nation, inspired by the NAN Youth Council.

“I was motivated to create a youth council in my community so that young people could have their voices heard on community issues,” he said.

Since its formation in March, the council has included eight members who are learning to function effectively as a group and are working on various events.

Currently, Thomas is taking a year off from formal schooling to work as the administrative assistant for project management at Mattagami Aki and is contemplating his future educational path.

“I’m not sure what I want to do yet, but I’m interested in business or maybe economic development,” he said.

Thomas said he hopes his achievements inspire his peers and Indigenous youth across Canada.

“I want to see more Indigenous youth reach their maximum capabilities,” he said.

“I’ve already seen many of my peers taking school more seriously because they see what I can achieve.”