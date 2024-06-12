Local student attends provincial Skills Competition

On April 13, 2024, Tori Wood attended the Skills Ontario Regional Culinary Competition at Confederation College in Thunder Bay, for her first time. Tori competed against 24 other students in the College’s kitchen. After months of hard work, it paid off and Tori was able to secure a bronze medal! This was no small feat as the competition was fierce. As a result, Tori was able to attend the Skills Ontario Culinary Competition in Toronto, ON. On April 30, 2024, Tori and teacher Kim Hagarty flew to Toronto for Tori to compete on Tuesday, May 2. On Monday, May 1, Tori and Kim attended the Toronto Congress Centre to watch the post- secondary competition.

The Congress Centre is one million squares feet and almost every square foot was filled with trades competitions or the Careers Exploration Showcase. Students attending this were able to participate in all kinds of activities that promote skilled trades. It was an amazing experience!

Tori Wood, left, attended the Skills Ontario Regional Culinary Competition in Thunder Bay in April, and qualified for the provincial round in May. – Submitted photos

In May 8,2024, Tori entered the competition at 7:00 a.m. The competition consisted of students from all over Ontario. Many of them had competed in past competitions and knew what to expect and how tough it is at this competition. The entire culinary competition is timed and all requirements have time deadlines, that must be met or the dish does not qualify. For her qualifying round, Tori had to make three precision cuts, two french omelettes, a risotto appetizer, a side salad, a pizza, and a dessert. Tori’s dishes looked professional and appetizing. She worked from 7 a.m. that day until 6 p.m., preparing, cooking and cleaning. Tori did a lot of work and she had everything ready to go and presented to the judges on time. Although Tori did not get a medal for the provincial competition, all of Rainy River High School staff and students are so proud of her for rising to the challenge and creating some amazing food. Kim Hagarty shared, ”We know that she will have an amazing culinary career.”