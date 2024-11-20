Local paramedics earn Governor General medals

On October 3, in conjunction with the Ontario Association of Paramedic Chiefs(OAPC) Fall Symposium, at the Blue Mountain Resort and Conference Centre, Stanley Vlotaros Jr., Donna O’Sullivan and Chris Weilinga received the prestigious Governor Generals Emergency Medical Services Exemplary in recognition of their career accomplishments.

As part of the Canadian Honours Programme, the Governor General makes available Exemplary Service Medals for EMS professionals. The award was created in 1994 and is available to eligible members of the pre-hospital emergency medical service who have served for at least twenty years in a meritorious manner. It recognizes those professionals who have performed their duties in an exemplary manner, characterized by the highest standards of good conduct industry and efficiency. To qualify, at least ten of these years of service must have been street level duty involving potential risk to the individual. Stanley Vlotaros and Donna O’Sullivan both started their careers as Paramedics, being hired on the same day in 2001, while Chris Weilinga started a couple years later. Currently, Stan works full time out of the Emo Ambulance base, Donna is working in the Community Paramedic Program, and Chris is one of the Community Supervisors, all positions are employed by the District of Rainy River District Paramedic Services.

L-R. Chris Weilinga, Stanley Vlotaros Jr. and Donna O’Sullivan recently awarded Governor

Generals Emergency Medical Service Exemplary Service Medal.

Stan and Donna have both spent the majority of their careers working out of the Emo Ambulance Station, while Chris has worked out of the Fort Frances Station. The three of these Paramedics work diligently each day to provide the highest care possible in a professional and caring manner to the residents of our communities. The Paramedic Services in our area, although struggling currently with ongoing staff issues, are a proud and compassionate group of Paramedics. Each coming year brings new hurdles to overcome and it seems more communicable diseases to deal with as well. Even with all the struggles, the paramedics continue to power through, working endless hours of overtime during the staff shortages, to provide the district with this Emergency Service.

The Governor General’s Emergency Medical Services Exemplary Service Medal means a great deal to these three paramedics, offering a small token of appreciation after providing so many years of service, working past and through endless changes and adversity, in a climate that can be at times hostile and unkind.

Stan, Donna and Chris have always had the support of their families, their Paramedic Brothers and Sisters, and their Employer and are very thankful for that. They each are very proud to serve their communities, both in the past and going forward.

Our district sends Stan, Donna and Chris congratulations on your acknowledgment on jobs well done.