Local pair face multiple charges

(La Vallee, ON) – A report of a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 611 turned into a criminal driving investigation with two arrests and multiple charges.

On August 11, 2024, at approximately 8:30 pm, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Fort Frances Detachment was called to a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 611 North near Kliner Road.

When officers arrived, they determined that the vehicle driver was obviously impaired. Further investigation determined that the vehicle was taken without consent and the driver provided a false name to the officers. Both the driver and passenger were arrested at the scene. The driver was transported to the Fort Frances Detachment where breath alcohol testing was completed by way of demand.

A 23-year-old Fort Frances woman is charged with: Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs; Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus; Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code; Obstruct Peace Officer and; Take motor vehicle without consent.

The accused was held in custody and remanded to the August 13, 2024, bail court in Fort Frances.

A 27-year-old Fort Frances man is charged with being the occupant of a motor vehicle taken without consent. The accused was released by police and is scheduled to appear in the Fort Frances Court of Justice on September 23, 2024.

Impaired driving is a public safety emergency. If you suspect someone is driving impaired by alcohol or drugs call 911. Road safety is everyone’s responsibility.