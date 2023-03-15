 

Local OPP responded to 274 occurrences last week

15 March 2023

(RAINY RIVER, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 274 occurrences between Monday March 6, 2023, and Sunday, March 12, 2023, including:

  • eTicket – Vehicle – 46
  • Police assistance – 17
  • Traffic complaint – 9

  • Escort – 7
  • Community services – 7
  • Animal complaint – 6
  • Traffic enforcement – H.T.A. – 6
  • Motor vehicle collision – 6
  • Mental health act – 6
  • Assault – 5
  • R.I.D.E. – 5
  • Suspicious person – 5
  • Ambulance Assistance – 5
  • Warrants – 4
  • Trespass to property act – 4
  • Trouble with youth – 4
  • Unwanted person – 4
  • Shoplift – 4
  • Property check – 3
  • Property related – 3
  • Drug offences – 3
  • Impaired/over 80 – 3
  • Fingerprints (no Record Check) – 3
  • Neighbour dispute – 3
  • Liquor licence act – 3
  • Police information – 2
  • 911 call/911 hang-up – 2
  • Person check-in – 2
  • Mischief – 2
  • Noise complaint – 2
  • Person Well-Being Check – 2
  • Threats – 2
  • Alarm – 2
  • Harassment – 2
  • Prevent breach of peace – 2
  • Traffic hazard – Vehicle/Debris/Animal/Pedestrian – 2
  • Other criminal code – 1
  • Bail violations – 1
  • Breach of probation – 1
  • eTicket – Business/Organization – 1
  • Sudden death – 1
  • Counterfeit money – 1
  • Suspicious vehicle – 1
  • Escape custody – 1
  • B-E bus/res/oth – 1
  • Police Information – ILPCAS – 1
  • Sexual assault – 1
  • Domestic dispute – 1
  • Theft – 1
  • Disturb the peace – 1
  • Fire – 1
  • Dangerous conditions – 1
  • Family dispute – 1
  • Landlord tenant problem – 1
  • Duplicate occurrence – 1
  • Weapons – 1
  • Motor vehicle – abandoned – 1

The Rainy River OPP laid 40 charges under the Criminal Code and 35 under the Highway Traffic Act.

