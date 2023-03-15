Local OPP responded to 274 occurrences last week

(RAINY RIVER, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 274 occurrences between Monday March 6, 2023, and Sunday, March 12, 2023, including:
- eTicket – Vehicle – 46
- Police assistance – 17
- Traffic complaint – 9
- Escort – 7
- Community services – 7
- Animal complaint – 6
- Traffic enforcement – H.T.A. – 6
- Motor vehicle collision – 6
- Mental health act – 6
- Assault – 5
- R.I.D.E. – 5
- Suspicious person – 5
- Ambulance Assistance – 5
- Warrants – 4
- Trespass to property act – 4
- Trouble with youth – 4
- Unwanted person – 4
- Shoplift – 4
- Property check – 3
- Property related – 3
- Drug offences – 3
- Impaired/over 80 – 3
- Fingerprints (no Record Check) – 3
- Neighbour dispute – 3
- Liquor licence act – 3
- Police information – 2
- 911 call/911 hang-up – 2
- Person check-in – 2
- Mischief – 2
- Noise complaint – 2
- Person Well-Being Check – 2
- Threats – 2
- Alarm – 2
- Harassment – 2
- Prevent breach of peace – 2
- Traffic hazard – Vehicle/Debris/Animal/Pedestrian – 2
- Other criminal code – 1
- Bail violations – 1
- Breach of probation – 1
- eTicket – Business/Organization – 1
- Sudden death – 1
- Counterfeit money – 1
- Suspicious vehicle – 1
- Escape custody – 1
- B-E bus/res/oth – 1
- Police Information – ILPCAS – 1
- Sexual assault – 1
- Domestic dispute – 1
- Theft – 1
- Disturb the peace – 1
- Fire – 1
- Dangerous conditions – 1
- Family dispute – 1
- Landlord tenant problem – 1
- Duplicate occurrence – 1
- Weapons – 1
- Motor vehicle – abandoned – 1
The Rainy River OPP laid 40 charges under the Criminal Code and 35 under the Highway Traffic Act.