Local OPP responded to 274 occurrences last week

(RAINY RIVER, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 274 occurrences between Monday March 6, 2023, and Sunday, March 12, 2023, including:

eTicket – Vehicle – 46

Police assistance – 17

Traffic complaint – 9

Escort – 7

Community services – 7

Animal complaint – 6

Traffic enforcement – H.T.A. – 6

Motor vehicle collision – 6

Mental health act – 6

Assault – 5

R.I.D.E. – 5

Suspicious person – 5

Ambulance Assistance – 5

Warrants – 4

Trespass to property act – 4

Trouble with youth – 4

Unwanted person – 4

Shoplift – 4

Property check – 3

Property related – 3

Drug offences – 3

Impaired/over 80 – 3

Fingerprints (no Record Check) – 3

Neighbour dispute – 3

Liquor licence act – 3

Police information – 2

911 call/911 hang-up – 2

Person check-in – 2

Mischief – 2

Noise complaint – 2

Person Well-Being Check – 2

Threats – 2

Alarm – 2

Harassment – 2

Prevent breach of peace – 2

Traffic hazard – Vehicle/Debris/Animal/Pedestrian – 2

Other criminal code – 1

Bail violations – 1

Breach of probation – 1

eTicket – Business/Organization – 1

Sudden death – 1

Counterfeit money – 1

Suspicious vehicle – 1

Escape custody – 1

B-E bus/res/oth – 1

Police Information – ILPCAS – 1

Sexual assault – 1

Domestic dispute – 1

Theft – 1

Disturb the peace – 1

Fire – 1

Dangerous conditions – 1

Family dispute – 1

Landlord tenant problem – 1

Duplicate occurrence – 1

Weapons – 1

Motor vehicle – abandoned – 1

The Rainy River OPP laid 40 charges under the Criminal Code and 35 under the Highway Traffic Act.