Limited hot water at Emo Health Centre prompts Code Grey declaration

On Tuesday, Feb. 24, Riverside Health Care notified the public that a Code Grey had been declared at Emo Health Centre due to limited hot water availability during periods of high demand.

According to a press release from Riverside, the issue is currently affecting patient and resident bathing, including the use of bathtubs and showers.

“To ensure continuity of care and maintain patient and resident comfort, our teams have implemented alternative bedside bathing procedures that meet all required clinical care and safety standards,” the release said.

“At this time, no other areas of the facility are impacted. Kitchen services, laundry and housekeeping operations, as well as handwashing and sink use for daily care, continue to function as usual.”

The release stated that Riverside staff and outside contractors were actively working to resolve the issue in a way that would alleviate stress on residents and patients.

“The safety of those we serve remains a top priority, and we thank the public and those in our care for their patience and understanding while we work to resolve this issue,” they said.

As of Wednesday morning the Code Grey was still in effect.

“This is still not affecting any other services, as mentioned and is only related to bathing (high use) reaching the required temperatures,” a spokesperson for Riverside said.